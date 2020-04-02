Increase in state prison cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Coronavirus cases are on the rise in state prisons.

According to The Detroit News, a Michigan corrections officer died of the coronavirus.

Prison officials report that at least 141 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

An inmate at the Macomb County Jail also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Macomb County Sheriff says the inmate has been in isolation since March 29.

