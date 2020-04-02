INC. In search of true total viruses in China, dismissing government accounts

WASHINGTON – The C.I.A. It has been warning the White House since at least early February that China has vastly underestimated its coronavirus infections and that its count cannot be trusted as the United States compiles predictive models to fight the virus, according to current and former intelligence officials. .

Intelligence reports from the past few weeks, based at least in part on information from C.I.A. Assets in China played a major role in President Trump's negotiation on Thursday of an apparent detente with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Since then, both countries have rejected mutual criticism.

Obtaining a more accurate account of China's rate of virus infection and death has implications for global public health at a time of great uncertainty about the virus, its transmission rate, and other fundamental questions. For US officials, the totals are critical to better understand how Covid-19 will affect the United States in the coming months and the effectiveness of countermeasures such as social distancing, according to US intelligence agencies and White House officials.

So far, to the frustration of the White House and the intelligence community, the agencies have been unable to obtain more accurate numbers through their collection efforts.