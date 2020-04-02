INC. In search of true total viruses in China, dismissing government accounts

WASHINGTON – The C.I.A. It has been warning the White House since at least early February that China has vastly underestimated its coronavirus infections and that its count cannot be trusted as the United States compiles predictive models to fight the virus, according to current and former intelligence officials. .
Intelligence reports from the past few weeks, based at least in part on information from C.I.A. Assets in China played a major role in President Trump's negotiation on Thursday of an apparent detente with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Since then, both countries have rejected mutual criticism.
Obtaining a more accurate account of China's rate of virus infection and death has implications for global public health at a time of great uncertainty about the virus, its transmission rate, and other fundamental questions. For US officials, the totals are critical to better understand how Covid-19 will affect the United States in the coming months and the effectiveness of countermeasures such as social distancing, according to US intelligence agencies and White House officials.
So far, to the frustration of the White House and the intelligence community, the agencies have been unable to obtain more accurate numbers through their collection efforts.
But US intelligence agencies have concluded that the Chinese government itself does not know the extent of the virus and is as blind as the rest of the world. Mid-level bureaucrats in Wuhan City, where the virus originated, and in other parts of China have been lying about infection rates, testing, and death counts, fearful that if they report numbers that are too high They will be punished, lose their position, or worse, current and former intelligence officials said.
Bureaucratic misinformation is a chronic problem for any government, but it has worsened in China as the communist leadership has taken a more authoritarian turn in recent years under Mr. Xi.
There is no complete picture of the virus anywhere due to factors beyond government suppression, including poor evidence, Variable measurement standards and asymptomatic infections that could represent up to one in four cases of coronavirus. Iran has clouded its struggles with the pandemic. Italy's death count of more than 13,000, the world's most, excludes people who died outside of hospitals. Evidence in the United States lags behind other countries.
But since January, White House officials have viewed skeptical Chinese tales in particular and asked the C.I.A. and other intelligence agencies to prioritize gathering information on China.
Bloomberg News first reported the C.I.A. that China did not report its diagnoses of viruses and deaths. Authorities downplayed a revelation about an intelligence report sent to the White House last week, saying the C.I.A. For several weeks, he has told White House officials not to trust the numbers that Beijing was handing over to the World Health Organization.
US intelligence on underestimated numbers predates recent reports in the Chinese media that the death count in Wuhan could be 5,000 or more, double the official number. Intelligence officials have not verified the press reports and have left them out of their reports, according to people briefed on their work.
US authorities warned that, even with their own sources, many of the intelligence agencies' warnings to the White House since the start of the outbreak have been relatively consistent with reports by journalists, who have been aggressively reporting on the outbreak of coronavirus in China and China. Government efforts to suppress reports of its spread.
China He has credited his drastic containment measures, including closing nearly 60 million people, for a drop in recently reported cases in recent weeks, but many people outside his government have voiced concern that the numbers are incomplete.
For example, China has not been reporting the number of asymptomatic cases it knows of. As many as 25 percent of people who get the virus may not show signs of it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
When asked about China's numbers at a press conference on Wednesday, Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, the national security adviser, said the United States "was not in a position,quot; to confirm them. Without acknowledging any classified intelligence report, he noted that public reports had questioned the numbers.
"There is no way to confirm any of those numbers," said Mr. O & # 39; Brien. "There are a lot of public reports on whether the numbers are too low."
Authorities also said China's underreporting of its pandemic totals was not surprising, saying the country's official statistics are often lies.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing had been high after the virus spread beyond Wuhan and reached the United States, forcing large sectors of the economy to be closed to control the spread.
Chinese Diplomats have spread disinformation, including false reports that the virus originated in a United States Army laboratory and other conspiracy theories. Trump has retaliated by referring to Covid-19 as "the Chinese virus," and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo derailed an international statement in an effort to label the disease as coming from China.
But after the call between Mr. Xi and Mr. Trump last week, an awkward peace ensued. While the Chinese media has continued to spread conspiracy theories, top Chinese diplomats have toned down their comments.
Trump has also toned down his harsh language. When asked about intelligence reports that China had erroneously reported on the damage from the virus, Trump suggested that he could have discussed the matter with Mr. Xi.
"The numbers seem to be a little light, and I'm being kind when I say that, regarding what we witnessed and what was reported, but we discussed it with him," Trump said. "Not so much the numbers as what they did and how they are doing."
But then Trump mentioned his trade deal and Chinese spending on US agriculture and softened his criticism.
"As for whether their numbers are accurate or not," he said, "I am not an accountant from China."
Mark Mazzetti contributed reporting.