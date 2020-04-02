In India, WhatsApp will be the customer's complaint no. – Last News

In customer engagement, the world is moving towards messaging, and in India, WhatsApp is the most important channel through which companies engage with customers, says KT Prasad, director of in-country sales for Zendesk India, a customer relationship management (CRM) based in the USA. USA software vendor

Prasad joined the Zendesk Indian office in September 2016 and has focused on helping clients transform their customer service into a meaningful commitment to simple solutions.

"One of the findings from our recent customer trend report released earlier this year found that customers want to engage with businesses the way they do with family and friends," says Prasad. "This conversation can be through multiple interactions on multiple platforms, such as phone calls, email, WhatsApp chat, chatbot, Twitter, etc., but these multiple interactions should be part of a single thread. And most importantly, in the Indian context, Since customers interact with family and friends on WhatsApp, the hue is very different: Customers are not as aggressive or angry on platforms like WhatsApp, which are frequently used for personal communication. "

Prasad says the ubiquitous number of customer complaints printed on a cookie packet, for example, will soon be replaced by a WhatsApp number. "We have seen this trend happen very clearly," he says.

Employee engagement is another area where CRM companies can have an impact, says Prasad. "Employees are very important custodians for companies, which is why even teams of human resources companies are using our platform to communicate with employees more effectively through WhatsApp."

Another crucial finding from the trend report was that half of all customers will switch to a competing company after a single bad experience, and 80% will leave after multiple bad experiences. Research also reveals that service is the main driver of customer loyalty, second only to price. "Zendesk was formed after its three founders realized that customer engagement tools were created for companies, not customers. This means they were awkward and not easy to use. The world is moving very quickly towards a first customer journey where the leadership team The sales team, service teams etc. will see the customer at the center of everything they do. Today, Zendesk is close to a billion dollar company because we help companies relate to customers more effectively. "

Prasad also warns against over-reliance on chatbots to interact with customers. "Before using chatbots, a company should ask whether a chatbot will create friction rather than facilitate a more fluid conversation. For example, a person who recently lost their credit card would not want to chat with a bot without emotion at the time." Additionally, bots must always have the ability to pass on consumer queries that cannot reply to a human in the backend. In India, there seems to be a rush to implement bots regardless of whether it will provide a better customer experience. "