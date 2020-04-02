In diplomatic Whipsaw, the United States and China seek to cooperate in pandemic and economy

But when asked on Monday by Fox News, Trump dismissed that official assessment of China's disinformation campaign. "They do it and we do it and we call them different things," he said. He added that "all countries do so,quot; before denouncing The New York Times and The Washington Post, which had written about anti-American disinformation campaigns as "dishonest,quot; and "corrupt."

American and Chinese officials seem to realize that finding common ground on the virus could help save lives. Nations have been receiving shipments of medical equipment from China, although some of the test kits for the virus have turned out to be faulty. In Italy, Chinese experts have advised officials on how to carry out strict blockades.

"This is actually smart," said Orville Schell, director of the Asia Society's Center for US-China Relations. "Isn't that the only way to do it? You cooperate where you share interests and compete and criticize where you don't. We did it with the Russians in the Soviet days and we did some things."

Trump's previous attacks on China originated in part with national security officials seeking to hold the Communist Party responsible for the outbreak, and in part out of the president's deep frustration that the pandemic was sinking the U.S. economy, which he saw as key to your reelection.

Trump has tried to deflect widespread criticism that his administration's failures have led to the spread of the virus in the United States. And from his campaign in 2016 and the recent trade war, Trump knows that being tough on China appeals to his supporters, some of his political advisers said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Kudlow, who generally advise the president to try to work more closely with Beijing, were concerned about the collapse in the stock markets and an impending recession.

In mid-March, Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Kudlow were working long hours guiding a huge stimulus bill through Congress. In his absence, more aggressive aides, including Pompeo, Navarro and Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, the national security adviser, listened to the president.