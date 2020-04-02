"I'm already missing my job,quot; – Ananya Panday

The entire nation has been paralyzed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Like most of us, celebrities also practice self-isolation to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Ananya Panday, who has only two movies and was anxiously looking at her journey ahead, says she already misses being on sets.

During the interview, Ananya said: "It is a very different time and a surreal feeling for me, because since I started shooting, I have never stayed home for so long." I have been working consecutively and have never had such a long break. "She added:" I would take a break from work for no more than three days. But now, it has been more than a week and I am short of work. I hope the crisis will end. and I can come back to it soon. "

%MINIFYHTML819ccd4a11c3a3fdc73df2424136b40113% %MINIFYHTML819ccd4a11c3a3fdc73df2424136b40114%

Ananya also spoke about how the virus outbreak has affected the Bollywood industry: "It has affected my work and that of everyone else. The filming of two of my films has been pushed. Everything is postponed, leading to heavy losses. But health is more important than anything else. "

%MINIFYHTML819ccd4a11c3a3fdc73df2424136b40115% %MINIFYHTML819ccd4a11c3a3fdc73df2424136b40116%

Ananya will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.