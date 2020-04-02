IIT Guwahati alumni startup deploys drones to disinfect public spaces – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML62831116b77425a5dd047ef97302d55811% %MINIFYHTML62831116b77425a5dd047ef97302d55812%

Marut Dronetech, a startup founded by IIT Guwahati alumni, has developed and deployed drones to spray disinfectant in public spaces to prevent new coronaviruses.

To control the COVID-19 situation, drones have proven to be very useful as seen in countries like China and South Korea.

Marut Dronetech is working with the government and Telangana departments across the state to deploy drones for public safety applications, IIT Guwahati said in a statement on Thursday.

The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in Telangana recently deployed custom Marut Drones to spray disinfectants in the Mukarampur area of ​​Karimnagar, where 10 Indonesians and a local tested positive for COVID-19.

"At a time when countries around the world are undergoing massive blockades due to the ongoing pandemic, drones have emerged as a new breath of air, proving to be an alternative and plausible lifeline for advised stranded populations for social distancing, "said Prem Kumar Vislawath, co-founder and CEO of Marut Dronetech.

Drones could be the best solution for spraying disinfectants and reducing infections, monitoring the movement of people for crowd control, delivering emergency medications to those in quarantine and the elderly.

"Rapid, contactless operations will strengthen the government's anti-COVID-19 efforts," he added.

Drones are seen to disinfect 50 times more area than traditional methods and can keep human operators out of harm's way, thus proving efficient.

Marut drones have also developed Public Monitoring and Warning Drones that are equipped with a camera and speaker.

Staff can use them to monitor locations especially with high prevalence of disease for the gathering of crowds and to give appropriate instructions, using installed loudspeakers, to people.

Drones can also be used for temperature control (thermal imaging) and medical delivery of critical supplies.

Marut Drones' team tried different ways to calibrate infrared cameras in the air to measure body temperature.

The results showed that by installing a cotton swab within the field of view of the thermal camera, the camera can obtain an accurate reading.

The calibrated drone camera can be used to measure body temperature while the officer remains at a safe distance.

During a recent test, it was observed that a drone covered a distance of 12 km in 8 minutes, which is 80 times faster than traditional delivery.

