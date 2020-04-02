If you have coronavirus symptoms, suppose you have the disease

%MINIFYHTML1a450a750de105ad2374fcbb25d7c70811% %MINIFYHTML1a450a750de105ad2374fcbb25d7c70812%

You had some exposures that may put you at risk for coronavirus. A few days later, you have a strong cough and feel a little out of breath and really tired. You take your temperature: 101 degrees. Fever

You suspect you could have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Days go by and his doctor urges him to stay home unless his condition worsens. However, you feel pretty bad and you finally get a date.

They do an influenza test by putting a swab in your nose and tell you that the test was negative, you don't have the flu. They tell you that they are saving the COVID-19 tests for those who are even worse than you. You go home with a prescription for antibiotics, possibly because they don't know what else to do, and you read about celebrities who are testing positive but don't seem to be that sick.

A couple of days later, still with a fever, you come back, and the doctors give in and test you for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Again, they stick something on the nose to what feels like the bottom of the eyeball.

They tell you that the results will be available in a couple of days and that you go home and wait. Finally, the results return and tell him that he does not have COVID-19. Now what?

This is the story of a real patient. In fact, it is the story of many people, at least some version of it. Around the world, people with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 are giving negative results and wondering what it means. They are not shown in the statistics and are left in limbo on what to do next.

The problem may be with the test. Current tests for coronaviruses may have a particularly high rate of missing infections. The good news is that the tests seem to be very specific – if your test comes back positive, you almost certainly have the infection.

The most common test to detect the coronavirus involves a process known as reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, a mixture of words that describes a method capable of detecting virus particles that are generally present in respiratory secretions. during the beginning of an infection. . From a technical point of view, under ideal conditions, these tests can detect small amounts of viral RNA.

However, in the real world, the experience may be quite different and the virus may be overlooked. The best the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can say is that if your result is negative, "you probably were not infected at the time the sample was collected." The key word there is "probably,quot;.

False negative test results, indicating that you are not infected, when you are, appear to be uncomfortably common. Increasingly and disturbingly, I hear an increasing number of anecdotal stories from my medical colleagues of patients who tested negative for coronavirus and then tested positive, or people who are almost certainly infected who test negative.

Unfortunately, we have very little public data on the false negative rate for these tests in clinical practice. Research coming out of China indicates that the false negative rate may be around 30%. Some of my colleagues, experts in laboratory medicine, express concern that the false negative rate in this country could be even higher.

There are many reasons why a test would be falsely negative in real life conditions. Perhaps the sampling is inadequate. A common technique requires collecting nasal secretions far back in the nose, and then rotating the swab several times. That is not an easy procedure to perform or that patients tolerate. Other possible causes of false negative results are related to laboratory techniques and the substances used in the tests.

So where does that leave us? Even with more evidence, we are likely underestimating the spread of the virus. For now, we must assume that anyone could be carrying the virus. If you have had probable exposures and symptoms suggesting COVID-19 infection, you probably do, even if your test is negative. We should all continue to practice the behaviors (rigorous handwashing, not touching the face, social distancing) that prevent its spread. And we need better information about the performance of these tests, including new tests being introduced, in the real world.

Even when better tests emerge, we should always put the test result in the context of the other information we have. It is a lesson that lasts throughout medicine: look at the big picture, not a single fact. Triangulate on the truth, using all the sources of information you have, no matter how good a single test is. And don't be shy about questioning a conclusion that doesn't completely fit the facts.

