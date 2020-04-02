IBM Offers Watson Assistant for Citizens on Coronavirus Inquiries – Latest News

IBM said it is offering Watson Assistant for Citizens fast and reliable answers to COVID-19 questions. With an avalanche of requests for information from citizens, the waiting time in many areas to receive responses can exceed two hours, according to the company.

IBM Watson Assistant for Citizens in IBM's public cloud brings together Watson Assistant, IBM Research's natural language processing capabilities and enterprise AI search capabilities with Watson Discovery, to understand and answer common questions about COVID-19, he said. .

IBM said it developed the Watson Citizen Assistant to provide an AI-powered virtual agent that helps governments deliver accurate information to their citizens without overwhelming contact centers where human agents are needed to help those who really need them.

To present this offering in India, IBM Research has trained Watson Assistant to answer queries in English and Hindi to allow various government agencies and departments to offer this service to their constituents, Gargi Dasgupta, Director – IBM Research India and CTO IBM India / Asia del Sur, was quoted as saying in an IBM statement.



Watson's Citizen Assistant leverages currently available data from external sources including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other government sources for guidance related to prevention and treatment, citizen welfare plans in India, as well as resources global as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. USA (CDC), it was indicated.

IBM said it is already delivering this service in the United States, and is also collaborating with organizations around the world in the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Italy, Poland and Spain, among others.

Using the information provided by customers, Watson Assistant for Citizens automates the answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 that are sent by text message, such as What are your symptoms ?, How do I clean my house correctly? And how do I protect myself? said the statement.

State and local government agencies, hospitals, or other health care organizations may choose to tailor the solution to address questions from citizens specific to their area or region, including How many cases to date in Mumbai? What essential services are open during closing? Am I being tested in Bangalore? IBM said.

IBM is offering Watson Assistant for Citizens free of charge for at least 90 days and would help with the initial setup, which can usually be done in a few days, he said, adding that the initial solution is available in English and is being adapted to include Indian languages. , like Hindi.