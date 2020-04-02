Huntington Beach to close all grassy areas along beaches to stop overcrowding amid coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Huntington Beach officials will close all grassy areas along the beaches beginning Friday in an attempt to stop overcrowding during the coronavirus crisis.

The city is installing 500 signs, spaced 50 feet apart, across grass areas to prevent people from accessing the area, according to Eric McCoy of the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The large grass area between Ninth and 11th Streets will be fenced, as well as the grass along the bike path between Seapoint Street and Ninth Street.

The picnic area south of Seapoint Street will also be closed to the public, McCoy said.

"The city is constantly evaluating the situation on our beaches to determine if safe social distancing can be practiced," McCoy said.

The city previously closed the Huntington Beach pier and all of the city's beach parking lots and installed signage, increased police patrols, and ordered hourly announcements about the need to socially distance itself from Tower Zero.

