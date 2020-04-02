Hulu Addresses ITV's Russell Tovey Drama "Neil Cross's Sister" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML73e50890c4c0c46ed115246bbbd60be911% %MINIFYHTML73e50890c4c0c46ed115246bbbd60be912%

Russell Tovey Drama Sister, an adaptation of the Neil Cross thriller Burial, comes to Hulu.

The digital service has addressed the drama, originally commissioned by ITV and produced by Euston Films of Fremantle.

the Years and years Star leads a cast that also includes Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster)Amrita Achariagame of Thrones), Nina Toussaint-White (Game face) and Paul Bazely (Benidorm) in the four-part series.

Tovey plays Nathan well-meaning but without direction, a man trying to escape his past. Nathan has a terrible secret that he has prayed for so long to keep buried and for which he has always worked hard to reward him. Almost a decade after his devoted new married life, Nathan shudders to the core when Bob, played by Carvel as an unwelcome face from the past, appears on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions that cleverly provoke a time. tense. and a compelling narrative of psychological suspense, fear, love, and possible redemption.

The series, which was previously known as Because the night, is an executive produced by Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim) will direct each of the four episodes. Fremantle will sell internationally. Jonathan Curling (Tin Star) will produce the series, which will air later this year.