How to watch all 2020 award-winning (and nominated) movies

If you never got to see all the movies that were nominated or won during the 2020 award season, then now is the time.

It seems that every year the list of nominated films grows more and more. And with the introduction of streaming platforms, it's even harder to keep track of where and when these movies play. Therefore, it is not surprising that many moviegoers find themselves with less and less time to see all the nominated films.

Now, with the coronavirus forcing some states to impose shelter-in-place orders, many people can make up for lost time. While some choose to binge Tiger kingOthers are catching up on all the movies they never had a chance to see, including these award-nominated movies.

And luckily for those folks, enough time has passed for these movies to head to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and more.