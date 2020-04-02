How to watch all 2020 award-winning (and nominated) movies

If you never got to see all the movies that were nominated or won during the 2020 award season, then now is the time.
It seems that every year the list of nominated films grows more and more. And with the introduction of streaming platforms, it's even harder to keep track of where and when these movies play. Therefore, it is not surprising that many moviegoers find themselves with less and less time to see all the nominated films.
Now, with the coronavirus forcing some states to impose shelter-in-place orders, many people can make up for lost time. While some choose to binge Tiger kingOthers are catching up on all the movies they never had a chance to see, including these award-nominated movies.
And luckily for those folks, enough time has passed for these movies to head to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and more.
To see where these movies can be streamed, rented, or purchased, check out the list below!
Marriage history:
Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver Navigate your bi-coastal divorce in this critically acclaimed drama, which is available to stream on Netflix.
The Irish:
Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci Y Al Pacino We go back to his mafia roots in this film about a hitman rising from the ranks of an organized crime group. The film and its accompaniment. The Irish: under discussion they are available on Netflix.
Honey Boy:
Although this film, written and starring Shia LaBeouf, It was not recognized by The Academy or the Golden Globes, it received widespread recognition from people across the industry. Based on LaBeouf's life, he follows child star Otis as he navigates stardom and survives his abusive father. It is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.
The two popes:
The surprising friendship between Pope Benedict XVI and the future Pope Francisco explored in this movie starring Jonathan Pryce Y Anthony Hopkins. Available to stream on Netflix.
Ford V. Ferrari:
Inspired by real events, Ford V. Ferrari tells the inspiring story of Caroll Shelby Y Ken MilesThe two men who helped Ford beat Ferrari in the famous Le Mans race in 1966. Currently, the movie is not available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, etc., but can be rented on Amazon Prime and YouTube.
Jester:
Joaquin PhoenixThe role of this in the origin story about Batman's nemesis earned him the award for Best Leading Actor in multiple shows. People can see what all the fuss is by renting the movie on YouTube or Amazon Prime.
Jojo Rabbit:
director Waititi It tells the moving story of a boy who discovers that his mother hides a Jewish teenager in his attic. You must fight your imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, to help the girl he loves to survive World War II. Available to rent on Amazon Prime and YouTube.
Little woman:
Director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig breathes new life into the beloved story with the help of critically acclaimed actors Florence Pugh, Saoirse RonanY Timothée Chalamet. See the reinvented movie by renting on Amazon Prime and YouTube.
1917:
The heroic act of two British soldiers is explored in one shot, creating a beautiful and dramatic film. Currently available to rent on Amazon Prime and YouTube.
Once upon a time in Hollywood:
Brad PittLeonardo Dicaprio and more of Hollywood's biggest stars reimagine what there could be happened the night that Sharon tate He was killed by the Manson gang. Quentin TarantinoThe impassive movie is available on Hulu.
Parasite:
Bong joon ho It shows the vast disparity in wealth when the Park and Kim families collide in this Korean thriller. Starting April 1, the film will be available to stream on Hulu.
