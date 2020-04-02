How far must the police go to enforce coronavirus blocks?

SYDNEY, Australia – With much of the world under orders to stay home, police officers are becoming executors of a new coronavirus code that demands what humans naturally resist: complete isolation and obedience.

With the power of tough new laws and public pressure, law enforcement is testing how far to go in punishing behavior that is routinely routine. In Australia, authorities threatened people sitting alone drinking coffee with six months in prison. In Britain, the police were attacked by using a drone filming and embarrassing a couple who walks their dog down a secluded path.

%MINIFYHTML1141b2891b2837dda7f14a3a34d21e1e13% %MINIFYHTML1141b2891b2837dda7f14a3a34d21e1e14%

But in other countries, the application has been much more aggressive and has turned into serious violence. In Kenya, officers are under investigation in multiple cases, including the death of a teenager shot while standing on a balcony during a curfew from dusk to dawn. Police also used tear gas and batons against passengers at a ferry terminal and are being investigated in at least two other deaths, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to say that he regretted the violence.

%MINIFYHTML1141b2891b2837dda7f14a3a34d21e1e15% %MINIFYHTML1141b2891b2837dda7f14a3a34d21e1e16%

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered police and the army to shoot anyone who "causes a stir,quot; after 20 protesters were arrested for demanding food during the country's closure.