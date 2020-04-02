How far must the police go to enforce coronavirus blocks?

SYDNEY, Australia – With much of the world under orders to stay home, police officers are becoming executors of a new coronavirus code that demands what humans naturally resist: complete isolation and obedience.
With the power of tough new laws and public pressure, law enforcement is testing how far to go in punishing behavior that is routinely routine. In Australia, authorities threatened people sitting alone drinking coffee with six months in prison. In Britain, the police were attacked by using a drone filming and embarrassing a couple who walks their dog down a secluded path.
But in other countries, the application has been much more aggressive and has turned into serious violence. In Kenya, officers are under investigation in multiple cases, including the death of a teenager shot while standing on a balcony during a curfew from dusk to dawn. Police also used tear gas and batons against passengers at a ferry terminal and are being investigated in at least two other deaths, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to say that he regretted the violence.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered police and the army to shoot anyone who "causes a stir,quot; after 20 protesters were arrested for demanding food during the country's closure.
There's a Long history of aggressive police officers during pandemics and other crises, with officers protecting the sick, imposing travel restrictions, and issuing citations for spitting. What is different now is that stay-at-home orders are more widespread, forcing countries, states, cities, and towns to deal with how the police should function when it is not entirely clear what activities are prohibited. or why one could be more risky than the other.
The definition of law and order becomes more complicated when people need to go to work to eat. Or, in less severe cases, when about twenty-somethings sitting on the grass can be harmless or can be reckless spreaders of contagion. Or when the public is anxious and crazy, and there can never be enough police to catch all the perpetrators.
"People are writing a new playbook daily on how to deal with this," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Investigation Forum, a Washington-based organization of law enforcement officials and analysts. "The key question is: how can the police serve in a reassuring role?"
Police officers in many hot spots appear to be acting cautiously. From San Francisco and New York to Bangkok and Milan, more and more people comply with the rules of social distancing. Traditional crime has decreased, and those wearing insignia are learning to think like masked doctors, focused on the health of the public and themselves.
In London, commanding officers now work alternate days, to reduce the chance of the virus leaving out the higher ranks. In Northern Ireland Saliva and bite guards are being introduced so that suspects are not salivated when arresting officers.
Patrol hours have also been extended, in both large and small jurisdictions, to minimize interaction at the stations, and more conversations are taking place with the public from the patrol cars.
Many of the interactions focus on guiding people to their homes. In California, where the outbreak appears to be reaching a plateau after two weeks of closure, officials have rarely gone beyond verbal or written warnings, said Michael Rustigan, a professor of criminal justice at San Jose State University.
In parts of Florida and Canada, police officers have explicitly promised leniency.
"Only in the worst case scenario are we going to do something," said the sergeant. Michael Elliott, president of the Edmonton Police Association, said last week, after lawmakers in that Canadian city passed a law allowing fines of $ 1,000 to $ 500,000 for failing to comply with public health orders. "We don't want to stress citizens more than we should."
But in some places, severe crackdowns suggest that the pandemic is increasing existing police problems.
More than two dozen gay men and transgender women They were arrested in Uganda on Tuesday for ignoring the rules on social distancing. Activists accuse the police of attacking a group that has been demonized in the country for years.
In Kenya, where authorities are often accused of heavy-handed tactics, police officers fired tear gas, hit travelers, and tumbled facedown at a ferry terminal in the coastal city of Mombasa, hours before The nightly curfew will begin. March 27th. The footage and videos of the chaos showed passengers coughing, spitting, and touching their faces to unlock their mouth and nose.
In a low-income neighborhood in eastern Nairobi, a 13-year-old boy. was shot on Monday night, apparently by the police, while standing on the balcony of his family's apartment. He died on Tuesday morning. Police said he had been hit by a stray bullet.
Countries with more autocratic governments have been quicker to use antagonistic tactics.
Videos from India show masked police officers using batons to hit and disperse large groups of people. Last month, the Dubai Police They arrested a European man who posted videos on Instagram showing himself on a beach that had been closed.
And in the Philippines, where Duterte had unleashed the police and army to wage a bloody drug war long before the virus appeared, security forces are now tasked with keeping order closed by whatever means necessary.
After protesters were arrested in Manila for demanding food, Duterte warned that security forces would kill or imprison all "troublemakers."
"Don't prove me. Don't try to prove it," Duterte said Wednesday night in a speech in the country. "We are ready for you."
China, where the virus first appeared, may have set the tone for stringent measures. A blockade was imposed that detained the country for weeks at all bureaucratic levels, from top government officials to the police and neighborhood committees, and was aided by widespread vigilance and the suppression of dissenting voices.
But even in some of the world's most liberal democracies, there are signs of a rush for sirens and action.
In Israel, 900 people were fined for going more than 100 meters from their homes. In England, in addition to cracking down on people who walk dogs, the police have told small local stores not to sell chocolate eggs because they are not essential elements
Australia follows a similar path. In Sydney, where new lockdown rules that threaten huge fines and prison terms went into effect this week, police arrested a man. windscreen washing only at an intersection on Tuesday. A day later, they drove patrol cars through a grassy park to pass anyone who appeared to be doing what the police commissioner had declared illegal at a press conference: "sunbathing."
"We accept that the government has to do something, but there should be limitations on what I see as really broad powers," said Shahleena Musk, acting legal director of the Melbourne Center for Human Rights Law. "There should be clarity about these powers and a broad public education campaign to ensure that people understand what their obligations are and why they are there."
Public health experts argue that the best way to get people to comply is not with repression and shame, but by appealing to their own interest and camaraderie.
"You want to use carrots instead of sticks," said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. "People want to do what's best for themselves, and the way you make them do the best is to tell them why they should do it and explain it to them." No one likes to be threatened.
Damien Cave reported from Sydney and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nairobi, Kenya. Jason Gutiérrez contributed reporting from Manila and Stephen Castle from London.
%MINIFYHTML1141b2891b2837dda7f14a3a34d21e1e17%