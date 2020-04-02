How 30 Rock would handle the coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those programs to life over the years how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus.

30 rocks It's been especially important lately, given all the increased celebrity activity on Instagram Live, now that all productions are closed and all events are canceled. You only know that Jenna Maroney would have been desperate to be part of Gal Gadot's "Imagine,quot; video, and you can imagine Liz Lemon enjoying the opportunity to stay home and eat her late night cheese. So we were delighted when executive producer Robert Carlock offered an imaginary episode of 30 rocks It lived up to and exceeded everything we had imagined.