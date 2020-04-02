How 30 Rock would handle the coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.
How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those programs to life over the years how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus.
30 rocks It's been especially important lately, given all the increased celebrity activity on Instagram Live, now that all productions are closed and all events are canceled. You only know that Jenna Maroney would have been desperate to be part of Gal Gadot's "Imagine,quot; video, and you can imagine Liz Lemon enjoying the opportunity to stay home and eat her late night cheese. So we were delighted when executive producer Robert Carlock offered an imaginary episode of 30 rocks It lived up to and exceeded everything we had imagined.
Carlock was an executive producer alongside the creator. Tina Fey for the entire career of the series, and wrote 26 episodes himself. He was also a writer and producer for Friends and Joey, and co-created Unbreakable kimmy schmidt (Stay tuned for that tomorrow!) With Fey too.
Here's his idea of how the characters in 30 rocks I would be handling this current situation.
Jenna MaroneyJane Krakowski) She is definitely furious that she was not asked to appear in a celebrity video about handwashing. She tries to put together her own viral video where celebrities sing "Muffin Top,quot; with new lyrics about how Covid-19 can be transferred through fecal matter. No one agrees to participate.
Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) receives a coveted invitation to distance himself socially on Elon Musk's private space bus. However, he has to decline when he finds out that his ex-wife Bianca (Isabella Rossellini) he will be there; he knows he cannot keep six feet away from her.
Tracy JordanTracy Morgan) is named Secretary of Health and Human Services after giving Republican PACs millions of dollars to "impress Kanye." He believes that if the virus started with bats, then the opposite of a bat will fix it. And what is the opposite of "bat,quot;? "Tab,quot; obviously. It ensures that all Americans drink too much Tab diet soda. Works.
Liz Lemon & # 39; s (Tina Fey) Vast stores of hoagie supplies stocked and a DVR filled with something called "Cake Monsters,quot; leave her, frankly, expecting a bit of social detachment.
Uh, we're going to need all the episodes of Cake Monsters stat please.
While Carlock didn't mention Kenneth the Page, we have to imagine that the NBC president is very busy right now, meeting with the mysterious Jacob and contemplating the future of television for the good of all of us.
See how Getting On and ER could have also handled the pandemic!
30 rocks is available to view in its entirety on Hulu. It originally aired on NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.
%MINIFYHTMLe9a527b61dfb8b5a4995e40ee89bfd2417%