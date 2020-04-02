Hospital ship of the US Navy. USA Treat the first patients in New York – Defense Blog

The US Navy USA It has announced that the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) treated its first patients on April 1 in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

Local health officials, in coordination with the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA (HHS) have established patient transfer protocols, with careful consideration of the safety of patients and healthcare providers aboard the USNS Comfort. Both civilian physicians and USNS Comfort physicians continue to work directly in concert to provide and carry out patient care plans.

"I am immensely proud of our sailors, marines, civilian sailors and medical personnel for safely, efficiently and effectively bringing Comfort to New York ahead of schedule when our fellow citizens need us most," said Capt. Joseph O & # 39; Brien, mission commander, Task Force New York. “The ship is manned by professionals; it was no surprise that our team could quickly coordinate with local healthcare professionals and begin to accept our patients. "

Comfort-treated patients are evaluated on a case-by-case basis and, once identified, undergo a pre-transfer examination. Infection control procedures are strictly enforced aboard the Comfort, just like any civilian hospital on land. There are no upfront costs for patients treated on the ship. This deployment of the American hospital ship Comfort is an investment in health and wellness for the people of the United States.

While in New York, the ship serves as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore hospitals, providing a full spectrum of medical care including general surgery, critical care, and adult ward care. This allows local health professionals to focus on treating patients with COVID-19 and for ground hospitals to use their intensive care units and ventilators for those patients.

"High quality and safe patient care is the highest priority for our professionals, and we are ready to go to work," said Captain Patrick Amersbach, commander of the Military Treatment Facility aboard the Comfort. "Our crew is predominantly from the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, as well as other Navy Military Treatment Facilities and Reserve Centers on the East Coast, leaving behind their homes, families and friends because their nation needs them during this time of crisis "

Comfort is an offshore medical treatment facility that currently has more than 1,100 employees on board for the New York mission, including Navy medical and support personnel assembled from 22 commandos, as well as more than 70 seafarers from the civil service.

Comfort's primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile and acute surgical medical center for the US Army. USA Make it flexible, capable and uniquely adaptable to support the expeditionary war. Comfort's secondary mission is to provide comprehensive hospital services to support humanitarian and disaster relief operations worldwide.

The 2nd Fleet of the USA USA It operates as the Maritime Command Element, East, for the US Naval Forces North Command. USA (NAVNORTH), under US Northern Command. USA For the Defense Support of Civil Authorities in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the leading agency.

The United States Second Fleet exercises operational authority over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.