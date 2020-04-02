Hood County Officials Report First Death of COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Hood County officials reported their first coronavirus-related death Thursday.

The patient was a man in his 50s with pre-existing health complications, authorities said. Your identity will not be revealed.

From 5pm. As of April 2, Hood County has a total of eight positive cases and 55 pending laboratory confirmation.

Authorities said four of the eight people who contracted the virus contracted it while traveling. Two of them obtained it from contacts in the Dallas / Fort Worth area and two others obtained it from infected relatives.

All COVID-19 patients who are not currently hospitalized are self-insulating at home, authorities said.

