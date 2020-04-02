Honda Center owners Anaheim Ducks to pay part-time employees for postponed, canceled events – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center owners announced Thursday that they will continue to pay their part-time employees as sports and other events are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry and Susan Samueli informed the 2,100 part-time employees of their sports and event management companies that they will be paid for all current and future events through June 30.

Staff will be paid even if the event was postponed or canceled.

Honda Center employees and staff at its nine sports facilities are among those to be paid.