Hollywood movies about long distance relationships

The current pandemic must have resulted in partners separating from each other. If staying separate means being safe, then it is wise to choose that option. And, as they say, distance makes hearts warm. Stay safe and use your smartphones and laptops to keep in touch with your special someone during these difficult times if circumstances have forced you to separate. Hollywood has made films over and over again that reflect the various scenarios that occur in a long-distance relationship. Here is a list of them to help you get through these turbulent times.

Forget Paris (1995)

Directed, co-written, and starring Billy Crystal and Debra Winger, Forget Paris is a film about work commitments that often get in the way of marriage. Billy Crystal plays a basketball referee who meets and falls in love with an airline employee Debra Wenger who works in Paris. She comes to the United States to be with him and, after marriage, they settle in Los Angeles. She doesn't like me being on the road all the time, so she takes a year off. She hates when she's busy climbing the corporate ladder, she's always on the job. Also, he had to take care of his senile father. They start arguing again and Debra returns to Paris, leaving them to maintain a long-distance marriage. They both start to feel miserable. Billy can't take it anymore and wants to run away to find her before the start of a game. But he sees her at the stadium and the duo kiss and makeup.

A Very Long Commitment (2004)

Mathilde (Audrey Tautou) is still awaiting the return of her fiancé, Manech (Gaspard Ulliel) in 1919, even though the war is over. She has been told that he was killed on the battlefield in the Somme, but she refuses to believe that he is dead because she did not feel his death. She begins her own investigation to find him and prove the official story is wrong, and along the way learn firsthand about the horrors of war to which the young men of his generation were subjected. As he gathers the clues, it becomes clear that Manech allowed himself to wander into no man's land between the French and German trenches as a punishment towards self-mutilation. However, she keeps looking for him and doesn't give up. When he finally finds it, it turns out that he suffers from amnesia.

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film is based on Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 eponymous novel. Henry (Eric Bana) suffers from a paranormal genetic disorder that allows him to travel through time, although he has limited control over him. He meets Clare (Rachel McAdams) during one of his trips and she informs him that he has known her since childhood. They start a relationship, but their random time travel gets in the way of their relationship. Things are further complicated by the fact that genes cause their unborn children to travel back in time, resulting in miscarriages. She conceives and her daughter, although she is a time traveler, has better control over her ability. He dies when the daughter turns five, although a much younger version of him visits his wife and son a few years later. While everyone is delighted with the meeting, Henry tells them to accept the purpose of death and accept this visit as perhaps the last.

Going the Distance (2010)

Garrett (Justin Long) and Erin (Drew Barrymore) meet at a bar in New York. She is an intern who must return to San Francisco after a few weeks. They liked each other instantly and then connected. They love each other a lot, so Erin extends her stay. They decide to have a long distance relationship and are often surprised by visits. Things go smoothly for a while, but then job pressures and jealousy take their toll. They continue to have an on-and-off relationship before Garrett decides to approach her in Los Angeles, just a few hours from San Francisco. The couple have a meeting with watery eyes and decide to give their relationship another chance.

Like crazy (2011)

The film is said to be based on director Drake Doremus' long-distance relationship when he lived in Los Angeles and saw a woman living in London. British exchange student Anna (Felicity Jones) falls in love with Jacob (Anton Yelchin) while studying in Los Angeles. He extends his stay in the United States without extending his visa and, as a result, he is denied entry to the US. USA When you request it next year. He flies to meet her and the duo decides to get married. But his appeal for a US visa is rejected, and Jacob flies alone and even rekindles a relationship with a colleague. Anna also begins to see someone. She is promoted in her job and is offered a new visa. Fly to the US USA And the couple remembers the happiest moments and decides to resolve differences and give their relationship another chance.