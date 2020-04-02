Hollie Doyle: Open Letter From Racing Champion To NHS Workers And UK During Closure | Racing News

Racing champion Hollie Doyle writes an open letter applauding the bravery of the NHS workers and urging all racing fans to stay safe and positive.

Dear UK

I miss the races.

While we run we hardly have a day off and when we do I have no idea what to do with myself, I just want to be on a track somewhere.

So you can imagine how well I am dealing with all this time on my hands. We should be waiting for the Grand National, all-weather Championship Day and the games beyond, but we are not.

Just a few months ago, I hadn't heard of things like self-isolation, the pandemic, or super spreaders, and I couldn't have imagined Britain and the world like today. Our country, the challenges we face and the speed of change are very frightening.

My heart goes out to all the medical and NHS personnel, the victims and their loved ones, and all those anonymous heroes fighting this horrible virus. Being a rider is not without risks, but it becomes insignificant when I think of the brave nurses and doctors who put themselves in danger to protect us and help us.

I also know that in races and across the country many people's livelihoods have been taken away and I cannot begin to imagine how difficult and troubling it must be for those who may not have the financial backing that some of us enjoy. .

I know that for some, the loss experienced by the coronavirus will stay with them forever, and that is why it is so important for all of us to unite and follow government advice on social estrangement and stay home so that we can support so many people. as safe as possible, and keep these heartbreaking stories to an absolute minimum.

I know we will. There are so many great stories of people supporting each other and the number of people who have volunteered to help our NHS is incredible.

At times like these, things like racing may seem a little trivial, but talking to colleagues and fans, I think it shows us how much this sport means to all of us. And we will be back! So stay positive, stay safe, and before you know it, we'll be back in the fight for the winners!

All the best,

Hollie