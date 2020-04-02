His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Cook: Shakshuka works with almost any cheese. Melissa Clark used mozzarella instead of feta cheese to give the North African egg dish "gooey elastic."

Play: When you recall your memories of quarantine, perhaps you will remember today that you read Seth Schiesel's introduction to the world of interactive online games and started your relationship with Red Dead Redemption 2 or King of Dragon Pass.

Read: Elisabeth Egan presents a beautiful storyline to read aloud to her family, and suggests starting with "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,quot; by Charlie Mackesy.

Watch: Travel the world without leaving your home, with our 18 favorite TV shows for indirect exploration.

A type of internet?

We just launched On Tech, a newsletter on how technology is reshaping our world. Shira Ovide, its presenter, spoke to The Times tech columnist Kevin Roose about his recent article on internet friendliness. Sign up to receive the newsletter and read the first.

So the internet is good now? Did you forget all you have forever written?

Kevin: It's not so much that the Internet is "good,quot; now, after all, these tools haven't changed, but I think we've seen people use the Internet in a more social way, which is great. I hope it last's