His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Where the United States did not stay at home
People in the Southeast and elsewhere who waited to enact home stay measures have continued to travel extensively, potentially exposing more people as the outbreak accelerates, according to a Times analysis of Anonymous cell phone data of 15 million people.
Location data, from data intelligence firm Cuebiq, measures how far people travel each day. Not all travel is problematic, but higher levels suggest more chance of spreading the virus, the researchers said.
The details: Here's a look at orders to stay home across the United States (now includes Nevada, whose governor, according to many readers, has encouraged residents to stay home since mid-March. The state formally issued its order this week).
Another angle: About 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico. Now dozens have tested positive.
If you have some time, it's worth it
The ones we have lost
Among those who died Wednesday were Ellis Marsalis Jr., 85, above, pianist and patriarch of a New Orleans family of jazz musicians, and Adam Schlesinger, 52, who performed in the band Fountains of Wayne before becoming an award-winning theater, film composer and television. .
This is what is happening the most.
Growing arms sales: About two million firearms were sold in the US USA In March, according to an analysis of federal data from the Times. It was the second busiest month for arms sales, only after January 2013, after a call for new restrictions in the wake of the shooting at Sandy Hook School.
Transgender Ban in Idaho: The state became the first in the US. USA Banning transgender women from female sports, increasing the chance that student-athletes will have to consent to sexual testing to compete.
Snapshot: Above, Great Orme Kashmiri goats on the streets of Llandudno, Wales. Animals, including coyotes in California and rats everywhere, they have ventured as people who take refuge inside.
Night comedy: "Let Florida announce an order to stay home on April Fool's Day," said Jimmy Kimmel. We also saw the radically stripped productions that the hosts are making from home.
What we are seeing: This Getty Twitter thread, in which the Los Angeles Museum of Art challenges people to recreate beloved works of art at home. "My favorite is the one that mimics Chardin's still life, but with cans of tuna replacing fish," says Melina Delkic of the Briefings team.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Shakshuka works with almost any cheese. Melissa Clark used mozzarella instead of feta cheese to give the North African egg dish "gooey elastic."
Play: When you recall your memories of quarantine, perhaps you will remember today that you read Seth Schiesel's introduction to the world of interactive online games and started your relationship with Red Dead Redemption 2 or King of Dragon Pass.
Read: Elisabeth Egan presents a beautiful storyline to read aloud to her family, and suggests starting with "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,quot; by Charlie Mackesy.
Watch: Travel the world without leaving your home, with our 18 favorite TV shows for indirect exploration.
Here is our complete collection of ideas. what to read, cook, watch and do while at home.
And now for the backstory on …
A type of internet?
So the internet is good now? Did you forget all you have forever written?
Kevin: It's not so much that the Internet is "good,quot; now, after all, these tools haven't changed, but I think we've seen people use the Internet in a more social way, which is great. I hope it last's
What can we all do to keep this enjoyable?
Kevin: I've been thinking about this a lot. I think the answer is that we must contribute more. In normal times, we, and myself, are much more passive about using the Internet. There is something Research showing that we are happier when we use social media actively rather than passively scrolling.
The more good people use social media, the less bad people will be able to get the megaphone. Now, not only opportunists are expanding, but also doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, and people who organize face masks.
But doctors will not continue publishing forever. And does the world really need photos of my boring oatmeal?
Kevin: Yes, be boring! Living a pandemic is terrifying. We should all be legally obligated to post photos of our boring breakfasts. It's what people used to call Instagram: "Oh, it's just the people who post their avocado toast." But honestly, that sounds amazing right now: a fully toasted avocado social network!
