His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Fears of a year-long global recession.

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be much harsher than initially thought, and could last even beyond next year.

As governments everywhere restrict movement and business, and consumers are afraid to spend money, recovery from the abrupt halt can take years.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the outbreak the largest test the world had seen since World War II.

"This is already shaping up to be the deepest dive on record for the world economy for more than 100 years," said a Harvard economist, adding that if it lasted long, it would be "the mother of all financial crises."