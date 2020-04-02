His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Fears of a year-long global recession.
The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be much harsher than initially thought, and could last even beyond next year.
As governments everywhere restrict movement and business, and consumers are afraid to spend money, recovery from the abrupt halt can take years.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the outbreak the largest test the world had seen since World War II.
"This is already shaping up to be the deepest dive on record for the world economy for more than 100 years," said a Harvard economist, adding that if it lasted long, it would be "the mother of all financial crises."
Scientists of the world unite to focus on one objective
The race to develop a coronavirus vaccine has sparked what researchers say it is an unprecedented global scientific collaboration, with almost all other research stopped.
Declining stocks of protective medical equipment is forcing governments into a mad international fight for face masks. The US authorities and their Chinese counterparts are considering the search for a cure as a confrontation.
Not so in the scientific community, for which academic glory and competitive secrecy have been set aside for a goal without borders.
The studies are published online long before they normally appear in academic journals, and researchers have identified and shared hundreds of sequences from the viral genome.
The world will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths in the coming days, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
D.I.Y.: A mask sewn from a pattern or an impromptu facial covering made from a T-shirt offers some protection.
Another angle: It is the pointy stain seen around the world. How The illustration from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA has come to represent the coronavirus.
Go deeper: Doctors in China reported that an antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, has helped speed recovery for some patients with minor illnesses. But the European Union's drug regulator warned on Wednesday that the drug's effectiveness was uncertain.
In other developments:
-
Cases in Spain exceeded 100,000, as the country recorded its highest number of daily deaths to reach more than 9,000 victims.
-
The United States government has nearly emptied its emergency stockpile of protective medical supplies, such as masks, gowns, and gloves. A crisis that President Trump had claimed was "under control," instead, consumed his presidency.
-
The United Nations-sponsored climate talks, widely viewed as the largest climate gathering in the past four years, were postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Iran, struggling with a devastating coronavirus outbreak, has called on the United States to lift trade sanctions in a plea backed by the European Union. Instead, Trump hinted Wednesday that he was considering attacking Iran if its power forces again attacked US troops.
-
As infections and deaths in Brazil increase, President Jair Bolsonaro remains adamant that the coronavirus is nothing more than a "miserable cold." He is the only important world leader to question the merit of the blockade measures to combat the pandemic.
-
Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament and a cultural institution in Britain, was canceled for 2020, as the country remains closed.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Riots of cities sick with pollution
Above, Fos-sur-Mer, in southern France, home to some of the country's countries. Most polluting factories. For years, residents of his city traded their health for jobs in factories, warehouses, and gas terminals.
But enough has to be enough. Hundreds have filed an innovative joint criminal complaint against the Marseille industrial basin for endangering their lives.
This is what is happening the most.
"Tiger King,quot;: The popular Netflix documentary series renewed interest in a zookeeper's plot to kill an animal activist. Since its launch last month, the activist's wife has criticized the handling of her husband's disappearance. Its central character, Joe Exotic, appealed his prison sentence.
Day of the Innocents: In a failed prank, a Korean star told her fans that she had the coronavirus, before admitting it was a prank. His devastated fans were not amused.
Snapshot: the The legal cannabis business is booming in the US. USA And the chemists at the biggest pot companies are now in a billion-dollar race for an elusive prize: a consistent and reliable product.
Obituary: Manolis Glezos, a Greek resistance fighter known for knocking down the Nazi flag over the Acropolis, died on Monday at the age of 97.
Animals: Goats in Wales; coyotes in San Francisco; rats, rats everywhere. Without the presence of humans, animals venture to play.
What we are seeing: This Getty Twitter thread, in which the Los Angeles Museum of Art challenges people to recreate beloved works of art at home. "My favorite is the one that imitates Chardin's still life, but with cans of tuna replacing fish," says Melina Delkic of the Information Team.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Shakshuka is great with almost any cheese. Melissa Clark used mozzarella instead of feta cheese to give the North African egg dish some "rubbery stickiness."
Watch: "Lady Bird,quot;, always. Or if you fancy a television drama, here are the top 20 shows from "The Sopranos,quot;. (That could lead him to rebroadcast "Friday Night Lights,quot;). Our short film of the day is "Born Again,quot;, a tiny tale horror comedy, chosen by Erik Piepenburg.
Do: Art critic Jerry Saltz has ideas on how to be creative. "Isolation favors art," he adds.
Here is our complete collection of ideas. what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
A type of internet?
We just launched On Tech, a newsletter on how technology is reshaping our world. Shira Ovide, her hostess, spoke to Times tech columnist Kevin Roose about her recent article on internet friendliness. You can subscribe to the technical bulletin here and read the first one here.
So the internet is good now? Did you forget all you have forever written?
Kevin: It's not so much that the Internet is "good,quot; now, after all, these tools haven't changed, but I think we've seen people use the Internet in a more social way, which is great. I hope it last's!
What can we all do to keep this enjoyable?
Kevin: I've been thinking about this a lot. I think the answer is that we must contribute more. In normal times, we, and myself, are much more passive about using the Internet. There is something Research showing that we are happier when we use social media actively rather than passively scrolling.
The more good people use social media, the less bad people will be able to get the megaphone. Now, not only opportunists are expanding, but also doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, and people who organize face masks.
But doctors will not continue publishing forever. And does the world really need Instagram photos of my boring oatmeal breakfast?
Kevin: Yes, be boring! Living a pandemic is terrifying. We should all be legally obligated to post photos of our boring breakfasts. It's what people used to call Instagram: "Oh, it's just the people who post their avocado toast." But honestly, that sounds amazing right now: a fully toasted avocado social network!
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Isabella
Thank you
Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh provided the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the race to create a coronavirus vaccine.
• Here's today's Mini crossword puzzle and a clue: subtle insult (three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Maggie Haberman, correspondent for The Times at the White House, will enter the response of the Trump administration to the coronavirus crisis in a call today at 11 am Eastern time (4 pm, in London) with our DealBook team . Sign up for the call here.
%MINIFYHTML5bd6557ee05a00849a6ddc8eaca860d413%