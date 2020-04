Hillsborough County continues to ask for donations of medical supplies as COVIID-19 cases increase.

ONLY the following items are requested (in ALL sizes):

-WATERPROOF GARMENTS

-CARDS

-SURGICAL MASKS

-N95 MASKS

-TYVEK suits

EXAMINATION GLOVES

The equipment must be new or unused medical grade personal protective equipment in the box.