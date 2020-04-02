Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward ready for military service if Premier League season is postponed | Football news





Heung-Min Son has to complete a reduced military service of four weeks after winning gold at the Asian Games

Heung-Min Son is working with Tottenham on the possibility of completing his mandatory four-week military service during his return to South Korea.

The 27-year-old received a 21-month extended military service exemption after winning the gold medal with South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games.

However, he still needs to complete a four-week service and that could start if the Premier League confirms that the season is suspended after April 30.

The first flight has been halted since March 9 and league chiefs have agreed with their English Football League (EFL) counterparts and player representatives to resume only when it is "safe and appropriate to do so."

Spurs gave Son permission to return to South Korea for "personal reasons,quot; last weekend when he is recovering from a fractured arm he suffered during his 3-2 victory against Aston Villa in February.