Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 10,791 and 417 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

The 417 deaths include one in Berrien County, one in Cass County, one in Clinton County, 101 people in Detroit, one in Eaton County, one in Emmet County, 10 in Genesee County , one in Gogebic County, two in Grand Traverse County, one in Hillsdale County, one in Ingham County, one in Isabella County, two in Jackson, one in Kalamazoo, one in County Kalkaska, two in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 58 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, two in Muskegon County, 119 in Oakland County, one in Sanilac County, two in Tuscola County, one Van Buren, eight in Washtenaw County, 93 in Wayne County and one out of state.

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

