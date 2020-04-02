Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 9,334 and 337 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

The 337 deaths include one in Berrien County, one in Cass County, 83 people in Detroit, one in Emmet County, eight in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, one in Hillsdale, one in Ingham County, one in Isabella County, two in Jackson, one in Kalamazoo, one in Kalkaska County, two in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 51 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, two in Muskegon County, 99 in Oakland County, one in Sanilac County, two in Tuscola County, eight in Washtenaw County, 63 in the Wayne County, one out of state and two are unknown.

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

