Here's a closer look at Governor Whitmer's bills signed into law – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 268 and House bills 5576 and 5580, which together establish the Governor's Michigan Reconnection Grant Program and move Michigan closer to achieving the goal of governor to achieve 60 percent of higher education by 2030. "The bipartisan Michigan Reconnection program will connect thousands of Michiganers to well-paying jobs and connect businesses with the talent they need to thrive in their communities," said Whitmer. "I am proud of the hard work that has gone into this package of bills and look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to reach our goal of 60 percent of Michigan residents with a postsecondary degree by 2030." He also signed House bills 5401, 5402, 5463, 4908, 4740, and 4125, as well as Senate bills 415, 269, 543, 125, 711, 712, 754, and 812. Here's a closer look at them.

House Bill 5576 creates the Michigan Reconnection Grant Act by directing the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to establish the Michigan Reconnection Grant Program that will provide grants and scholarships to adults seeking postsecondary education. The law gives LEO the responsibility to administer the program, as well as file an annual report and report the number of institutions, individuals, and grant recipients. The bill was sponsored by Representative Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.

House Bill 5580 amends the school aid law to review the distribution of funds under the tuition incentive program. The bill also creates exceptions to the general requirement that an institution must ensure that all available restricted grants available for tuition and fees are used prior to invoicing the Tuition Incentive Program. The bill was sponsored by Representative Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing.

Senate Bill 268 establishes the Last Payer Scholarship Program for eligible students to earn a Pell Eligible Associate Degree or an industry recognized certificate or credential. The bill was sponsored by Senator Ken Horn, Republican of Frankenmuth.

House Bill 5401, 5402 and 5463 working together to combat lakefront erosion, flooding and degradation across the state by creating a process to establish "no-wake zones,quot; on various lakes in Michigan.

"Michigan is fortunate to be surrounded and full of natural beauty, and as we face these difficult times, it is still important to lessen the impact of high water and protect our natural resources," said Whitmer.

House Bill 5401 and 540two allow the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the county emergency management coordinator, or the county sheriff to set temporary boat speed limits during the high water season and violators. HB 5401 and 5402 were sponsored by Representative Gary Eisen, R-Saint Clair Township.

House Bill 5463 establishes that a request for a temporary ordinance would require the resolution and copy of a public notice; circumstances justifying the temporary ordinance rather than a special rule; a political subdivision plan on how the temporary ordinance will be funded and enforced; and a complete list of all local ordinances, regulations, and rules that regulate that body of water. The bill was sponsored by Representative Jim Lilly, R-Park Township.

House Bill 4908 amends the State Housing Authority Act to increase the cap on aggregate capital of outstanding corporate bonds and Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) notes from $ 3.4 billion to $ 5,000 millions. The bill was sponsored by Representative Karen Whitsett D-Detroit.

House Bill 4740 amends the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act (NREPA) to designate lands located in Cass County and Emmet County as "dark sky,quot; reserves. Dr. T.K. Lawless Park and Headlands International Dark Sky Park will serve as dedicated areas for enjoying nighttime activities that require the least possible light pollution. The bill was sponsored by Representative Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.

House Bill 4125 modifies the Income Tax Law to adjust the percentage of income tax income destined for the School Aid Fund (SAF) from 0.954% to 1.012%. The bill was sponsored by Representative Scott VanSingel, R-Grant.

Senate Bill 415 changes the definition of "credit card agreement,quot; by limiting it to unsecured loans or credit extensions granted to individuals for personal, family or household purposes. The bill was sponsored by Senator Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton.

Senate Bill 543 amends the Alcoholic Beverage Control Code to broaden the definition of "diligent investigation,quot; to determine an individual's age. SB 543 would allow a person's "good faith consultation,quot; to include the use of biometric technology, such as a fingerprint scan, provided certain conditions are met on the invoice. The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis S. VanderWall, R-Ludington.

Senate Bill 269 creates the Taxpayer Protection Law to regulate the conduct of paid tax preparers. The bill was sponsored by Senator Erika Geiss, D-Taylor.

Senate Bill 125 amends the Uniform Unclaimed Property Act to specify that the provisions of PA 197 of 2010 that modified latency periods under the law would not apply if the owner was on active military duty, regardless of whether that service was on or off from United States . The bill was sponsored by Senator Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.

Senate Bill 711 Modifies the Liquor Control Code to create a limited production license from the manufacturer that would allow the licensee to purchase beer from a microbrewery or microbrewery (including an out-of-state equivalent) and modify that beer. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jon Bumstead, Republican of Newaygo.

Senate Bill 712 It was written to allow the Council of Smaller Communities that cannot meet with a quorum and conduct business to adjust the resignation and vacancy rules. SB 712 allows the resignation of a village officer to be made to the village president and effective upon receipt. SB 712 was sponsored by Senator Jon Bumstead, Republican of Newaygo.

Senate Bill 754 modifies reorganization of 79th district court allowing 79th to retain its seat. The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis VanderWall, R-Ludington.