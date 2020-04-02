HBO Offers 500 Hours of Free Streaming Programming Amid COVID-19 – Deadline

HBO is doing its part to provide some entertainment relief for everyone taking refuge at home in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The premium cabler is offering nearly 500 hours of superior programming to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO GO without a subscription beginning Friday, April 3.

Content includes each episode of nine iconic HBO series like The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under Y The wire; The Warner Bros. box office hits from HBO's current catalog as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Y Crazy stupid love; and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries, including McMillion $ Y The case against Adnan Syed.

The programming will be available to stream by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO applications or visiting HBONow.com or HBOGo.com. Content will also be available for free through participating distribution partner platforms in the coming days. This is the first time that HBO has made this volume of broadcast programming available outside the pay wall.

The full list of content follows below:

Complete series

Ballers (5 seasons)

Barry (2 seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 stations)

Six feet below (5 seasons)

The Sopranos (7 seasons)

Succession (2 seasons)

True Blood (7 stations)

Veep (7 stations)

The Wire (5 stations)

Docuseries and Documentaries

Apollo

The case against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Seeker

I love you, now die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The inventor: looking for blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in five acts

McMillion $

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

United skates

We are the dream: the children of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Warner Bros. Theatrical