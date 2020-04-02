Hawaii Five-0, the popular crime drama on Friday night, will conclude its successful 10-season run with a series finale on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access. The drama, a reimagining of Leonard Freeman's classic series, "Hawaii Five-O," will have produced 240 episodes and constantly wins its time period, with nearly 40 million viewers watching this season.

The series finale, "Aloha," will see Danny kidnapped and seriously injured by Wo Fat's wife, who is after Steve's mother, the cypress, left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left him 10 years ago. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

Hawaii Five-0 it premiered on Monday September 20, 2010. It currently stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, and Chi McBride. Be sure to tune in to the epic conclusion on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.