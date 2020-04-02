Hailey and Justin Bieber sunbathe in a photo full of PDA

Hailey Bieber He took Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of her sharing a kiss with her husband. Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old model wore a red coat and gold earrings in the PDA-filled photo, while the 26-year-old singer kept warm in a green sweatshirt.

"Thankful for some sun today," said Hailey in the photo.

The Biebs also turned to the social network to share a photo of their protagonist taking time to relax.

"I love you darling!" the celebrity "Yummy,quot; wrote alongside an image that seemed to show her spouse relaxing in the tub. "Photo taken by me,quot;.

Like many people, Justin and Hailey distance themselves socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So how are they spending time? From playing music and watching shows to cuddling with their cute pets and hosting Instagram Live videos, the stars have found several ways to keep themselves busy. They also participated in a TikTok challenge and played an impressive round of "The Floor Is Lava,quot;. Of course, they have also been enjoying each other's company.

"My quarantine partner," Bieber wrote alongside a separate photo of the duo sharing a sweet kiss.