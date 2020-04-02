Gwyneth Paltrow under & # 39; much stress & # 39; due to & # 39; tensions in the house & # 39; during the closure of coronavirus

WENN

The Pepper Potts of Marvel Cinematic Universe admits that she and her husband Brad Falchuk are struggling to adapt to the & # 39; new normal & # 39; while they stay at home with their children during the covid-19 lockdown.

Gwyneth Paltrow and his family "feel really trapped" as they continue to isolate themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a new video, titled "How to find intimacy in uncertain times?"Gwyneth, 47, and her husband Brad Falchuk, reflect on how the couple and the "Contagion"Star's two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, are struggling under lockdown.

"We are lucky to have a really solid relationship, but we are also at home with the children and it is very close," he said. "I think we all feel, especially my teens right now, they feel really repressed, especially Apple, who is a really social creature."

"We really follow strict guidelines, so he can't see the people he usually sees, so he becomes frantic at times."

Gwyneth, who shares her two children with her ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris MartinHe continued, "So there are definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added stepdad dynamic, and I think there is a lot of stress trying to recalibrate this new normal and new level of proximity."

Brad also has two children with his first wife, Suzanne, although it is unclear if they will also stay with him and Gwyneth during the closure.

Gwyneth began to regret the lack of privacy of her and Brad, 49, in their mansion, and noted: "As a couple it is something like: Where do you go as a couple when everyone is in the house? And you? I have dogs, and I work, and I work from home. " It's like, "What are you supposed to do?"

The "Avengers Endgame"star wed"JoyProducer Brad in September 2018, but they spent most of their first year as husband and wife living in separate homes to give their children from previous relationships time to adjust to the new family dynamic.

The couple finally moved in together last summer 2019.