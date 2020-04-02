Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk talk to the counselor about privacy

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk He enlisted the help of an expert in answering questions about preserving intimacy and relationships at a time when they and millions of others are isolating themselves with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two, who have two children from previous marriages, chatted by video with a counselor. Michaela Boehm for a Goop video posted on YouTube this week.
"We are fortunate to have a really solid relationship, but we are also at home with the children and it is very close and I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now really feel very outstanding, especially (my daughter) Applewhich is a very social creature, "said Paltrow." We really follow all the strict guidelines, so you can't see the people you want to see. It is getting fragile at times and there is definitely tension within the home and then, you know, we have the added dynamic of I like it, stepdad, and I think there is quite a bit of stress, I think it just comes from trying to recalibrate for this new normal and this level of proximity. "
"Where are you going as a couple, when everyone is home and they have dogs and they are trying to work and work from home? It's like … what are they supposed to do?" Paltrow continued.
Boehm suggested that family gatherings be held in the morning where members can do housework and fun activities, and also warned that "couples' time,quot; is not to be confused with "children's time,quot;, "dog time,quot; "and the kitchen. time "and,quot; logistical time ".
Paltrow asked Boehm, "How are some of your patients or the people you are working with? If they are particularly resistant to intimacy and that is something they are working on, how are they dealing with this and how are they guiding those people "Is this an opportunity to be tougher on them and force them to deal with those things?"
"No," she replied. "I think in a crisis situation, the first thing is always to do no harm. Which means that the first thing is that everyone stays as well as they can. So I would suggest, if possible for whoever works, to establish any kind of relationship, drama, debates, things to work on, in the background and just focus on the best possible communication and understanding and relationship that you can have, so that when there is a real situation, you can certainly come up, well, and for some people, they will get sick, there is a feeling that both people are pulling the same side of the rope, so to speak, and that takes precedence over anything else that may be going on. "
"This is not the time to break up," Paltrow said.
"This is not the time to break up, it is not the time to have a really tough conversation, it certainly is not the time to work on the weakest things because that is simply adding gasoline to the fire."
Paltrow told Boehm: "I have a good friend who follows your work and knows that we are going to talk today and she asked me to ask you, she said that she is having a hard time feeling sexual and that it is not usually a problem, but during this time , it is costing you a lot and I wanted you to ask him how women, because he also said that some of our friends are having this problem, what should women do, what do you recommend in your practice for women to get back in touch with their sexuality?
Boehm replied: "The female body, when under stress, enters the survival mode that has to do with reproduction, with the existing reproduction, so ovulation, pregnancy, lactation, food, comfort and sweets, interestingly because it is the increase in body fat: they are the things that most women report that they want to do. They do not want so much pleasure because that feeling of openness to pleasure, of course, also opens up to all other types of emotions. "
"In a couple of weeks, that will change on its own because there comes a time when boredom kicks in and the threat level drops, if we're at it long enough, and then it comes online naturally. But if it does not or if it is a problem, then the way forward is the commitment to the senses and not the sexual commitment to reactivate it, because the commitment to the senses is what elevates sensuality and sensuality generates sexuality. "
She added: "But commitment to the senses is also very important for survival. We survive smelling that the food is good, savoring that the food is good, seeing that no predators come, feeling well-being and touch and things like that. going through the senses, and that would be things like self-care, beauty … dressing in a way that feels particularly good. It's tempting to stay in your PCs all day. It's not good to do that. "
Falchuk asked Boehm about the difficulty of protecting the family in the midst of the pandemic.
"The idea of masculine energy, of being there to protect the family and keep it safe and keep things under control, be it the man or the woman in the house, a relationship that takes that energy is being very challenged in this moment because there is very little that can be done, "he said. "It is as if you are doing everything possible to protect your family, you have been safe and at the same time you realize that there is a huge amount that is out of your control. So how do you protect that energy in this space where is challenged as perhaps too small a word, where do you know you could lose?
"One of the ways to protect that and challenge that is by activity," she replied. "So when you've done everything you can to protect your family to the best of your ability, and when you're done touching the tuna cans and toilet paper to make sure you're okay, then you can use that energy and encourage that energy that it is used creatively. "
Falchuk praised Paltrow's response to the pandemic.
"If there are, there are people at home with a partner or someone in the house who … it is very clear that one of them is having an extreme reaction. How does the other couple help that person to have an idea that they & # 39; Are you experiencing it in an extreme way? "He asked.
"I am?" Paltrow asked.
"No, you are great," Falchuk replied. "But I imagine there are partners where a person has watched the news every day and is going crazy over everything and is hoarding canned food and not letting anyone touch and hands are raw to wash them and all these things. So I wonder even in a really very communicative relationship that could be very scary because now you know you're stuck with someone who's really having a hard time. "
