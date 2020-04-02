Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk talk to the counselor about privacy

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk He enlisted the help of an expert in answering questions about preserving intimacy and relationships at a time when they and millions of others are isolating themselves with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two, who have two children from previous marriages, chatted by video with a counselor. Michaela Boehm for a Goop video posted on YouTube this week.

%MINIFYHTML5fea5ddd8000b20f11954eb63aa10bdc11% %MINIFYHTML5fea5ddd8000b20f11954eb63aa10bdc12%

"We are fortunate to have a really solid relationship, but we are also at home with the children and it is very close and I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now really feel very outstanding, especially (my daughter) Applewhich is a very social creature, "said Paltrow." We really follow all the strict guidelines, so you can't see the people you want to see. It is getting fragile at times and there is definitely tension within the home and then, you know, we have the added dynamic of I like it, stepdad, and I think there is quite a bit of stress, I think it just comes from trying to recalibrate for this new normal and this level of proximity. "

"Where are you going as a couple, when everyone is home and they have dogs and they are trying to work and work from home? It's like … what are they supposed to do?" Paltrow continued.

Boehm suggested that family gatherings be held in the morning where members can do housework and fun activities, and also warned that "couples' time,quot; is not to be confused with "children's time,quot;, "dog time,quot; "and the kitchen. time "and,quot; logistical time ".