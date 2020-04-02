Gunman shot, killed by Irving police at a convenience store – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with a shotgun is dead after Irving officers shot him at 7-Eleven early Thursday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the store near Nursery Road and Pioneer Street around 1 a.m.

According to police, the 69-year-old man allegedly shot through the windows of the 7-Eleven and then entered to steal items from the store.

There was some sort of confrontation between the man and the officers who arrived that led the man to shoot and kill. Police have not yet said that exactly led officers to shoot the man.

The man's identity has yet to be revealed.

There were no officers injured during the incident.