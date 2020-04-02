Gun background checks break records amid coronavirus fears – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Weapon background checks rocketed to record numbers in the past month amid security concerns during the coronavirus crisis.

FBI figures show that March had the most background checks since the system started in 1998.

Gun dealers say Americans concerned about their safety have fed long lines and execute firearms and ammunition.

Gun control advocates fear the increase will lead to more gun violence, especially among first-time buyers who may not be able to get the proper training.

The growing numbers come amid debate in cities and states over whether gun stores should be considered essential businesses that can remain open during stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

