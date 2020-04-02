Governor Walz appoints Ramsey Frisch County Judge to the Minnesota Court of Appeals – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Governor Tim Walz appointed Ramsey County Deputy Chief Judge Jennifer Frisch to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Frisch will fill the vacancy created by retirement later this month from chief appeals court judge Edward Cleary.

Governor Mark Dayton appointed Frisch to the district court in 2014. She previously served as deputy general counsel for the University of Minnesota.

"Throughout her legal career, she has been an impartial and fair jurist and her commitment to justice has been unwavering," Walz said when announcing her appointment Wednesday night.

