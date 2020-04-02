Governor Newsom signs executive order providing expedited funding for COVID-19 response – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday allowing the immediate use of funds to support the state's continued response to protect public health amid the coronavirus crisis.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

%MINIFYHTML6fb18b4deb51e5e72b7c98ce21cc065811% %MINIFYHTML6fb18b4deb51e5e72b7c98ce21cc065812%

The executive order will facilitate the expenses of the state's Emergency Operations and Disaster Response Account, as well as any other funds legally available to assist with the COVID-19 response.

At the Governor's instruction last week, the Finance Department transferred $ 1.3 billion from the state's traditional budget reserve to the Emergency Operations and Disaster Response Account in preparation for paying the costs associated with the state's response to the pandemic. COVID-19. With this transfer and the available balance of $ 99 million, a total of $ 1.4 billion is now available in that account.

The state legislature also enacted SB 89 before the suspension last month, which created an additional mechanism to provide up to $ 1 billion from the state General Fund for expenses related to the COVID-19 emergency.

Most of the state expenditures associated with the COVID-19 response are expected to be largely reimbursed by the federal government.