Governor Jared Polis pleads with the feds, Pence for more PPE and fans to tackle the coronavirus

A day after addressing Colorado's desperate need for more medical supplies, Governor Jared Polis issued a letter that he sent to Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend requesting that additional resources be sent to the state to combat the new coronavirus.

"We are facing a crisis-level shortage of these essential supplies to protect our health care workers and first responders," Polis wrote in the March 28 letter, shared Thursday in a press release. "Colorado's COVID-19 death rate is increasing faster than any other state right now; the pandemic is spreading so fast that testing delays are masking the true conditions experienced by Coloradoians across the state "

In the letter, Polis requested:

10,000 fans and associated pharmaceuticals and equipment

2 million N95 masks

4.46 million surgical masks

720,000 dresses

880,000 masks

4.3 million pairs of gloves

"I ask that you increase the fans and PPE that is shipped to Colorado at this critical time, to help us cross the bridge safely until we can begin to reap the benefits of our other unprecedented procurement and manufacturing efforts." the governor wrote.

At least 80 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus. Another 620 have been hospitalized and 3,342 people confirmed with the disease.

Colorado is not alone in its shortage of medical supplies: states across the country ignore the federal government and go directly to other countries or private companies to meet their needs. At a press conference on Wednesday, Polis said Colorado has gone to China for millions of masks and gloves, hundreds of thousands of gowns, tens of thousands of face shields and hundreds of fans as the federal government works to increase national production.

This go-alone attitude has become necessary for states as the federal reserve approaches. In one case, Massachusetts this week deployed the New England Patriots team plane to China to collect more than 1 million masks it purchased from a private supplier.

