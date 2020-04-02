Governor Jared Polis in Colorado during the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML02d7138d29cdfbce4a17995f0830410d11% %MINIFYHTML02d7138d29cdfbce4a17995f0830410d12%

Four weeks have passed since Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the state's first known case of the new coronavirus. "Don't panic," he urged that day. When asked if citizens should change their daily routines in any way, Polis said, "I don't plan to change mine."

He hadn't seemed overly concerned about the virus until now. A week before announcing the first case, he had held a press conference on Capitol Hill to promote his administration's health care work, and at the end of that event was asked about the coronavirus. Colorado is not stressed about that, he suggested at the time, adding that he would be in touch with the White House as things changed.

That feels like a lifetime ago, and we've seen a completely different Polis in the past few weeks.

As of this interview, Colorado had more than 3,300 known cases of coronavirus, 80 deaths, and more than 600 people hospitalized. Polis has closed almost all non-essential activities and businesses in the state, and remains highly concerned about Colorado's shortage of medical supplies and personnel. He said he will speak to each and every one, from Colorado to China, who could help the state prepare for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that experts predict could come as early as this month and through July.

Her voice has become hoarse from all the screaming at press conferences and the non-stop calls, she told Up News Info during a 15-minute interview Wednesday at the state's emergency operations center in Centennial. Her eyes were almost closed for parts of the conversation.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

How are you? Have you slept a lot recently?

It is crazy for all of us. I'm on a series of calls and conference calls throughout the day and night, watching presentations and updates on my computer and on my phone, just trying to stay on top of things as we navigate through this crisis, and try to make it a way that we can reduce the economic slowdown and save lives.

Yesterday, I teleworked from my home office and we were able to take a walk around the neighborhood with our children and our dog to get them out, get us out, get some exercise. We walked about a mile and a half. But above all I'm just, you can say I'm a little hoarse, just for talking so much. Listen, speak, listen, speak. Every day there are a series of virtual calls and meetings, throughout the day and night, as we try to do everything from acquiring masks to increasing hospital beds to increasing home stay order and discovering nuances. thereof, to address different legal questions, to the normal affairs of the Governor. Today, I signed several bills, and the rest of the state also has to continue operating. We had a snow event a few days ago. Not important, but we had to remove all the snowplows. That kind of thing.

When did you realize what a crisis it would be?

When he really became serious was when we saw that people who had no connection with a traveler, or who had no connection with themselves, and that it was spreading among people in our communities, as we had seen in Italy and others at the time. countries. As soon as we saw the community spread (Polis announced that on March 13), we began to take these actions of social distancing. I think one of the main ones was, before St. Patrick's Day, we closed the bars. Thank God we did. I know that in Louisiana they deeply regret not canceling Mardi Gras.

You mentioned that you've had conversations with Pence and Trump. What are you saying and what are you listening to?

I am in regular contact with anyone who can help. The CDC chief connected me with the CEO of (private testing lab) LabCorp. We are talking to anyone who can help, all the time, anytime. Of course, that includes the vice president, people from the Pentagon.

And the frustration you have conveyed relates to a lack of supplies, right?

Yes, and it is also a lack of detail. Certainly, everyone is educated, but what we really need is: What can you offer us? When can you send it to us? We have very little visibility of that. If you are not going to get fans, tell us now. We have to assume that this is the case. While people don't say no, they don't give us any timeline or delivery.

It sounds like a very chaotic response, but we are trying to provide as much order as possible to save people's lives in Colorado, and we would love for the federal government to step in and help.

You mentioned in your last press conference that the doubling time in Colorado for new coronavirus cases is decreasing. How can we be confident in those numbers if, by your own admission, there are thousands or tens of thousands of people in Colorado who have the virus that we don't even know about?

We see the number of beds we use every day. The frustrating part is that it is a final indicator: usually four to five days for exposure, and then often another seven to eight days for hospitalization. We need to track that, and we need to grow for that, because that is the critical point. It is not about how many people have or have had the virus. It's about who needs a bed now, anytime, who needs a bed in a week, in two weeks, who needs a ventilator, who needs oxygen, who are the caregivers.

But what do experts tell you about how many people have or have had coronaviruses here?

It is several times the number that is reported.

Five times? Ten?

The number of people hospitalized today should be 5% to 10% of people in our state who had coronaviruses eight days ago.

So 6,000 to 12,000 a week ago seems like a reasonable estimate. (Editor's note: State health officials estimated Thursday that between 13,000 and 33,000 Colorado residents may already be infected with COVID-19.)

What is your best guess right now about when the peak will hit Colorado?

We just haven't seen the data and information on the success of people in your home. We have some reps, we see traffic data, things like that. We have seen the impact of the closure of bars and restaurants, the closure of schools. We will have real data on exactly what will be accomplished in the coming week.

So you have no idea if it will be May vs. June vs. some time in April?

Well, the hope is that if people stay home successfully, we are delaying that peak, giving us more time to make beds and get the fans so that the people of Colorado don't die from lack of medical supplies.

If we are coming out of the peak, does that mean that we are also prolonging the amount of time that we are under orders of distancing?

No, the reason for the distance order is to delay the peak so that we can expand our medical system and have the beds we need so that the people of Colorado do not die from lack of medical care. Once we have those beds, we will be able to treat more cases, no matter how long the crisis lasts.

But if the peak comes, say, June 1, is it really possible that people can go back to work and restaurants?

There will be a peak. There will be a time when most Colorado residents are infected with the virus, and a time when most Colorado residents are in hospitals. Those will be different times. The time with most Colorado residents in hospitals will be one to two weeks after the time with most Colorado residents in hospital. The later it happens, the better we can make sure the people of Colorado don't die from a lack of medical equipment.

I know you have said that you will not be making decisions on April 1 on a stay-at-home order that expires on April 11. The city of Denver is ready to extend the order today.

We want to make any decision with enough time to implement it, but we want to have as much real data as we can to inform that decision, because it is two crises. It is the health crisis, but it is also the economic crisis. The longer it prevents people from making a legal living, two things happen: one, the more harm they do when they return to work, and two, it encourages illegal activity because people have to support themselves.

People need to go back to work, our economy needs to go back to productivity. The more people stay home for the next few days and weeks, the sooner we can return to a certain degree of normality and people will be able to earn a paycheck.

The rent is due this week. You previously said that landlords have a natural incentive to retain tenants and that the state will not facilitate evictions. However, the messages we're seeing from landlords are remarkably diverse: from threatening to pursue evictions and charging late fees, to offering payment plans and rent reductions. Now you should know that there are many people requesting to freeze the rent in this state. Is it something you have thought about?

We are using all of our executive authority in terms of not using any state recourse around evictions, and I don't think any law enforcement agency in the state is enforcing evictions. If you find out about one let us know.

But the concern is that the evictions will restart at some point. People are concerned about the opening of the floodgates.

You can't control what homeowners threaten. I am sure some really bad owners say they will evict you. That is false, unless there is a public safety dimension: if someone runs a meth house or engages in dangerous activities, those emergency eviction orders will be processed. But an eviction for nonpayment in Colorado should not be processed during this 30-day period.

How about 60 days from now? Let's say I lost my job and can't pay. It could be evicted when this cloud rises.

This is for 30 days that we are operating now. Obviously, depending on where the crisis is and if people are returning to work, we will seek to extend that.

There are many people in Colorado who are now reeling from homelessness or falling into poverty.

And that really highlights the need for people to return to work, and that highlights everyone's need to stay home. If it's not enough for you to stay home for your own health or the health of your loved ones, stay home so someone can get back to work sooner and pay the rent. If you are concerned about the homeless problem, if you think that there should be fewer homeless people and no more, you should stay home now. By not staying home, you are only contributing to the problem.

You have said that you hope that we can have a transition phase after this of a new, semi-normal one. What is your ideal timeline for when that happens and what will it look like? You mentioned that restaurants have a new space.

Ideally it would have been yesterday or last week. We have seen countries operating under the pandemic with near-normal productivity, such as Korea and Taiwan, with much more success. Because the United States did not have the tests and procedures in place when this started, we have to use the broader steps that have been used in Europe and other countries to reduce the spread of the virus. But as soon as we can get back to normal, with additional health parameters, we will. Hopefully Colorado can be among the first states that can do that.