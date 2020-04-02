Google Donates Free Chromebooks and 100,000 Mobile Access Points for Rural California Students

Google will provide 4,000 Chromebooks and finance the use of 100,000 Wi-Fi access points for rural students in California, who study from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reports. The initiative, which was announced by California Governor Gavin Newsom and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, will allow students to have access to free and unlimited Wi-Fi for a minimum of three months.

In California, EdSource reports that 20 percent of students cannot connect to the Internet. Google's donation could cut this number in half, according to the California State Board of Education, Linda Darling-Hammond.

%MINIFYHTML1b3f97a8123996d8ce5d9ff51c221ee411% %MINIFYHTML1b3f97a8123996d8ce5d9ff51c221ee412%

"We provide 4,000 Chromebooks to California students who need it most and free Wi-Fi to 100,000 rural households during the # COVID19 crisis to make distance learning more accessible," Pichai wrote in a cheep. California schools are scheduled to remain closed until the end of the school year.

Proud to work with @GavinNewsom and partners to help bridge the digital divide in our home state. We provide 4,000 Chromebooks to California students who need it most and free Wi-Fi to 100,000 rural households during the # COVID-19 crisis to make distance learning more accessible. – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 1, 2020

However, more resources are still needed in the state. Newsom estimates that California will need 162,013 more Wi-Fi access points in addition to those provided by Google, SFGate reports. There are also questions about how useful 100k mobile access points can be in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

However, this is not just a problem in California. The so-called "homework gap,quot; exists across America. The US, which makes the federal government do more to level the playing field. The FCC has already taken steps to allow schools to work with operators to update their Internet infrastructure, but an FCC commissioner wants the regulator to go further and provide Wi-Fi access points directly to schools to lend to your students.

"We must do everything we can to help these efforts succeed for all students, including those who fall into the homework gap and are most at risk of falling behind," wrote FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in an article in recent opinion for The edge.

Google's contribution joins existing initiatives announced by California schools to improve their remote learning efforts. EdSource notes that San Francisco Unified has distributed more than 5,200 Chromebooks to its students since their schools closed in March, while Los Angeles Unified has authorized a $ 100 million investment to provide laptops to its students, and is partnering with Verizon to provide Internet access.