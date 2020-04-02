Good news about upcoming coronavirus tests, despite backlog of orders – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he was hopeful that California would soon catch up on a backlog of existing coronavirus tests, even as the state increased COVID-19 tests.

During his afternoon speech on California's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Newsom confirmed that there is currently a delay of 59,000 tests that are still being processed by laboratories. That delay has created delays in the results, with some patients waiting up to 12 days before knowing whether or not they have COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML5fa180c058fcdea897d349ef2a1dfed013% %MINIFYHTML5fa180c058fcdea897d349ef2a1dfed014%

"It is a national problem. Only one laboratory in the United States has an accumulation of more than 100,000 tests. Those large commercial laboratories are overwhelmed by demand," Newsom said.

%MINIFYHTML5fa180c058fcdea897d349ef2a1dfed015% %MINIFYHTML5fa180c058fcdea897d349ef2a1dfed016%

In addition to the uncertainty that delayed test results make the test subject wait, the accumulation leaves an inaccurate picture of the extent of the outbreak in the state.

Testing started slowly in California, but has increased significantly. As of April 1, approximately 92,500 tests had been conducted in the state. Nearly two-thirds of those results were still pending, according to state figures.

"The delays are not necessarily improving, in real time, but we are hopeful," Newsom said.

The latest blood-based tests will provide much faster results, reducing the wait for some, but the paucity of tests and test components that are hampering the process, Newsom said.

The governor also said he would have good news in the coming days thanks to a new task force formed to address problems with testing protocols and increase the state's testing capacity.