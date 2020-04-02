Go behind the scenes of the Keith Urban God Whispered Your Name video

Keith Urban It has a sweet surprise for its fans.

The country music superstar is releasing a music video for his latest hit song, "God Whispered Your Name." In celebration, Urban is taking fans behind the scenes of the music video set in an exclusive video featuring E! News.

"Hello everyone! I'm Keith Urban here. I'm going to show you a little bit of a behind-the-scenes video for the 'God Whispered Your Name' video," Keith tells fans in a video message. "Check it out."

In the BTS clip, Urban opens up about the image he had in mind for the project.

"The only thing I had in mind for the 'God Whispered Your Name' video was to try to capture a feeling of being isolated, lonely and dark," explains Urban. "And then to be able, throughout the video, to start moving toward the light a little more each time."