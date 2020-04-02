GM to deliver 20,000 face masks – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – General Motors plans to deliver 20,000 face masks by April 8.

The automaker says that once it's running, nearly 1 million face masks will be produced each month.

The assembly is currently at Warren's transmission plant, closed last year.

This comes after President Trump criticized GM for its efforts in fan production.

