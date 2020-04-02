Get a & # 39; first look & # 39; in RHONY season 12 trailer

The Real Housewives of New York season 12 trailer aired and promises to be an explosive season.

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer have returned to the show, as has new housewife Leah McSweeney.

"I like crazy people," Leah says in the clip. "You guys are a mess."

"Leah is great, she's a great new addition. We're so happy about that," Dorinda told Up News Info of the newest cast member. "She just slipped right into the show. She held firm, which I love. At first, I'm not so sure about her, but I see things, how that progresses as the show progresses."

Dorinda joked drama in the next season. "I think people really came in like they were shooting weapons," he said.

RHONY Season 12 premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 / 8c in Bravo