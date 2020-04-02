George Takei confesses to using the Tokyo Olympics torch bearer ad as a prank on the innocent

WENN

Hours before offering a clarification, the actor from & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; Best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu tweeted his enthusiasm for being chosen to light the Olympic Flame in 2021.

Up News Info –

Actor George Takei He has revealed that his announcement that he was going to be the last torchbearer for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo was actually an April fool.

The "Star Trek" favorite made headlines when he posted a statement on his Twitter page on Wednesday (April 1), expressing his enthusiasm for lighting the Olympic Flame next year.

%MINIFYHTML22664bdb0e86331b309bd55ddfc2c85d11% %MINIFYHTML22664bdb0e86331b309bd55ddfc2c85d12%

"This will be such a unique moment, before the eyes of a billion people, lighting the torch as a symbol of hope for the future in 2021 in Tokyo," he wrote. "As a lifelong runner, I am especially grateful to have been chosen, and I look forward to making everyone in the United States proud!"

However, just a few hours later, George returned to social media to explain to fans on his Instagram page that he had just had fun on the traditional prank day.

"Yes folks, I'm afraid this was a joke from the Innocents, a little lightness in a dark moment," he wrote. "And while I won't light that fire myself, my eyes will see it as a symbol of our triumph over this invisible enemy and a gathering of the global community."

<br />

The Olympics will be held this summer, but the event was delayed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.