George Fisher: Changing routines, challenges, and a massive salute to the NHS | Netball News

How things have changed since my last blog a month ago!

This is a really strange place we are in. For me, in recent years and since I can remember, I have always had a strict routine in my life. Before netball he used to swim and at age 11 he trained up to 16 hours per week.

After that came netball that gradually took over my swimming with the NPL, Superleague, and then the full-time Rosas program. Along with that he was finishing school and the last three years at university. My life has always had a routine and has been very programmed.

I have gone from a fully organized routine to nowhere. I felt super motivated at the beginning of the season, we had a great preseason and a good start for the Super League. I went from a lot of training and a couple of games a week to nothing. I am fighting!

A couple of weeks ago I got up and ate pancakes for breakfast, only to find out later that day that all of the training sessions had been canceled. I felt so bad that I had to go home to do a session on the exercise bike to take off my pancakes!

I am facing daily challenges. It would be easy not to set the alarm as there is no set routine, but I am setting mine and then challenging myself. Today was a 7 km race with my dogs and my boyfriend Emil and then breakfast.

I'm still following a solid training program with S,amp;C, netball details, shooting, and some yoga. I'm trying to take care of myself, clean up, organize and do a little work. I still have one last dissertation to deliver mid-April and then that's completely done.

I am trying to avoid having bad habits, for example, chocolate for breakfast. I keep finding myself opening the refrigerator door and just looking inside and then reminding myself that I'm not really hungry.

Right now I still manage to eat clean and we've been lucky enough to get plenty of vegetables and fruit, although toilet paper rolls and hand soap are somewhat different, where have they all gone?

I moved home last Friday, under immense pressure from my mother who wanted all of us home together right now. Big changes…

Six adults, well, six giant adults, the smallest six feet tall, are all in one house. I'm finishing university, maybe I won't see my professors again and I won't graduate? It is difficult to adapt, but it is very important for me to be surrounded by people for my mental well-being.

We all have to learn to live together again, which is currently being a bit stressful. As they say, you can't choose your family, but honestly, you wouldn't be without them.

I am very lucky to have a couple of training partners; my boyfriend Emil and my brother Ellena's girlfriend, since we all isolated ourselves together. That helps with motivation.

I am also planning my days and have already cleaned my closets. My boyfriend is trying to guess how much money I have spent on clothes and sneakers over the years? It felt really good to have a good cleaning.

I love Zoom a bit: Can you imagine you don't even know what it was a couple of weeks ago? Now it is essential not only for Mavericks but also for my lectures and physio! Who would have thought?!

So my days are now full of exercise, training, and dog walks. Dogs are really struggling with being dragged through the park, poor! I hope Boo loses a bit of excess weight as he needs to!

I have had a couple of lockdown injuries so far; my brother cut his thumb, his girlfriend somehow managed to cut off his foot on the AstroTurf while doing yoga and Emil faced netball directly when we had a crazy catch competition in the garden … he was actually my mom who threw it and not me for once!

In the grand scheme of things, the changes in my life are minimal and nothing compared to the enormous impacts that other people are experiencing, which is why many people face much bigger struggles.

A big shout out to the NHS and all of you who are doing your part for all others to continue. Thank you.

Stay safe, follow the rules, and if you don't need to go out, don't. Stay at home.