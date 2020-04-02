Gary Lineker donates two-month salary to the Red Cross – Deadline

Gary Lineker, the BBC's highest-paid star, will donate two months' salary to the Red Cross charity to help stop the battle against the coronavirus.

the Game of the day The presenter and former soccer star revealed the gesture during an interview on BBC Radio 4 and then on Twitter, saying: "I decided to donate a couple of months' salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for the most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis. Feel incredibly lucky to be able to do this. If you want to join, we would greatly appreciate it. "

Lineker, who has won the most two years in a row on the station, spoke on the radio this afternoon about a growing controversy over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by UK football clubs regarding payment of staff and players.

Some Premier League clubs have yet to announce significant salary reductions for wealthy players and executives, but have announced that they will resort to government funds to terminate lower-paid staff.

Game of the day Host Lineker was paid £ 1.75 million in 2018. He was said to be "in negotiations" over his salary at the end of 2019 and there were widespread reports that he would take a pay cut.