G Herbo makes his girlfriend's birthday "special" with the surprise gift of Mercedes Benz

Taina Williams, who is stunning in a completely orange leotard in her birthday photos, is completely spoiled by the rapper from & # 39; Lord Knows & # 39; while she says on Instagram: & # 39; My quarantine turns days & # 39 ;.

G Herbo (formerly known as Lil herb) knows how to make his girlfriend happy on her special day. Without letting the coronavirus crisis calm her spirit on her birthday, the rapper completely spoiled Taina Williams when she turned 22 on Wednesday, April 1.

The Chicago-born artist surprised Taina, who is the daughter of the shoe designer and ex "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Emily Bustamante, with a new Mercedes Benz G63 as a birthday present. In the Instagram Story videos shared by Herbo, Taina couldn't hide her happiness from seeing the sleek white car.

She flashed a wide smile and shared a big hug with her boyfriend, before sitting behind the wheel of her new journey. He wrote about one of the clips: "I love you, happy birthday, baby." He also shared a photo of Trina holding a bunch of balloons while posing in front of the car. "G63 FOR THE BIRTHDAY GIRL @ latainax3," he wrote in the caption.

Taina herself visited her Instagram page to share some of her birthday photos. In an instant, the Aries girl, dressed in a completely orange leotard, showed off her curvy butt. She credited her boyfriend for making the day special, as she wrote alongside the photos: "My quarantine birthday littttttt @nolimitherbo, thanks for making my birthday so special even during the running of the bulls. I love you so much # bigbodyyy. "

Earlier this month, Herbo revealed that Trina stayed by his side during his dark times as he talked about his addiction to fats and pills. "My girl saw it before. She couldn't breathe in the middle of the night, things like that. Sweat … so you know it's real," she recalled the terrifying moment.

While she emphasized that Trina never touched those kinds of things, she did not tell her mother and Emily's partner Fabulous about her addiction problem because "she didn't want to be judged because she knew what kind of person she was, but it's hard to explain to (someone else)."

Now that he's clean, Herbo credits his girlfriend for putting up with him when he releases his stress in a healthier way. "I always have someone to blow off steam with, so my girl feels like she is going crazy because you have to blow off somebody," she shared. "When you get home you want that serenity, that peace, so you have to let it all out. Feel like I could get it to the maximum or the worst because it's like, I don't show my emotion to the world, I only show my emotion to the people I care about She handles it well, I'm not going to lie. "