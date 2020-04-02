FTC sues to ditch Altria's $ 12.8 billion investment in Juul

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to undo Altria's $ 12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs, alleging that the two companies worked together to eliminate competition in the e-cigarette market.

In its complaint, the FTC said that Juul's electronic cigarette products posed a significant threat to Altria's market dominance. Juul had been a competitor to Altria's own e-cigarette deals. But in 2018, Altria stopped making e-cigarettes and became Juul's biggest investor. "Altria and Juul moved from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing Juul's profits," said Ian Conner, director of the Competition Office, in a statement. Altria used its influence as one of the top tobacco companies to secure favorable shelf space for Juul products in U.S. stores, the FTC alleged.

This relationship helped Juul become the country's leading e-cigarette brand, according to the commission.

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last August, The Wall Street Journal He reported that the FTC was investigating Juul about his marketing practices, including how he marketed his products to minors on social media. Last October, Altria confirmed that the commission was also investigating its relationship with Juul. At the time, Juul had just fired his embattled CEO, Kevin Burns, and replaced him with a former Altria executive.