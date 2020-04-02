Finished the Tiger King? This is what you should see below

Right now, all you can talk about is Netflix's controversial docuseries. Tiger king.

It is difficult to go to social networks and not see people talking about the alleged crimes of Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskinas well as the disappearance of her late husband Don lewis. However, with only ten episodes available to stream, viewers are quickly finished with the series and looking for another show or movie that can inspire debate and grab attention.

%MINIFYHTML1015679bee92991242cda49a9a64bc0713% %MINIFYHTML1015679bee92991242cda49a9a64bc0714%

The thing is, Tiger king it is definitely the next crazy level. With big cats, polyamorous men, and assassination attempts, it seems like no other show, movie, or podcast could compare.

%MINIFYHTML1015679bee92991242cda49a9a64bc0715% %MINIFYHTML1015679bee92991242cda49a9a64bc0716%

But unfortunately, there is enough evil in the world to create real crime shows and movies to fill the time of today's social distancing.

These eight shows and movies tell the story of bioterrorist attacks, Munchausen by proxy, and truly baffling crimes.