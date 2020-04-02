Finished the Tiger King? This is what you should see below

Right now, all you can talk about is Netflix's controversial docuseries. Tiger king.
It is difficult to go to social networks and not see people talking about the alleged crimes of Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskinas well as the disappearance of her late husband Don lewis. However, with only ten episodes available to stream, viewers are quickly finished with the series and looking for another show or movie that can inspire debate and grab attention.
The thing is, Tiger king it is definitely the next crazy level. With big cats, polyamorous men, and assassination attempts, it seems like no other show, movie, or podcast could compare.
But unfortunately, there is enough evil in the world to create real crime shows and movies to fill the time of today's social distancing.
These eight shows and movies tell the story of bioterrorist attacks, Munchausen by proxy, and truly baffling crimes.
HBO
I love you, now die
The story of Michelle Carter remains divisive. In the documentary, the producers delve into the details that surround Conrad Roysuicide and whether his girlfriend, Michelle, may be legally responsible for bringing him to death. Those who wish to come to their own conclusion on the case can watch the series on HBO Now.
Netflix
Don't fuck with cats
This fascinating series is not about big cats, but about small ones. The three-episode show follows several Internet detectives who use their quick wit and investigative skills to take down a dangerous and cruel killer. Those with a Netflix subscription can go through the series now.
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Mommy dead and dear
All true crime fanatics know about the death of Dee Dee Blanchard at the hands of his daughter Gypsy Rose BlanchardBut this documentary opens the curtain to reveal just how dark the story really is. director Erin Lee Carr It details the years of abuse Gypsy experienced by her mother's proxy for Munchausen's power and how that ultimately led to one of the most infamous murders. This documentary is also available on HBO Now.
Netflix
Wild Wild Country
The title says it all. From start to finish, this story of the Rajneeshpuram community and its leader Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh It really is a wild ride. They begin with the leader's origin story, also known as Osho, before finally detailing the group's biological terror attack on those who threatened their survival. the Duplass Brothers Executive produced the series, which can air on Netflix.
Netflix
Evil genius
Like most of these true crime shows, Evil genius It is stranger than fiction. Details the 2003 necklace bomb incident and the crimes of a mentally disabled woman named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, who was convicted of robbery of an armed bank, conspiracy to commit robbery of an armed bank and for using a destructive device in a crime. The Netflix show explains how investigators put Diehl-Armstrong in jail.
Marc Smerling / courtesy of HBO
The Jinx
Robert DurstLife and possible crimes are clearly exposed in this six-part series. Unlike some shows, the creator was able to interview the alleged criminal and actually ended up revealing key evidence that led to Durst's arrest. All six episodes can air on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now.
Netflix
Stairs
Since 2001, friends, family and researchers have tried to make sense of the death of Kathleen Peterson, novelist's wife Michael Peterson. He appeared to be dying from a fall down the stairs, but the police think otherwise. Finally, Michael was convicted of his murder, but did he really do it? Documentalists seek to answer that question on the Netflix show.
Top Knot Films
Kidnapped in plain sight
Once again, the title of this documentary summarizes the entire plot. Kidnapped in plain sight explains how 12 year old Jan Broberg He was literally kidnapped by a family friend not once, but twice. More than that, the film explores how evil can live right under our noses. True crime fans can watch the documentary on Netflix.
