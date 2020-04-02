Filmfare Recommends: A List Of Ajay Devgn's Artistic Movies On His Birthday

In his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Ajay Devgn made the now famous entry by splitting into two bikes. That sums up his career for you. It has always been associated with wacky movies and OTT characters. Masala's entertainment is his forte and he agrees with that. Thanks to his massive appeal, he has given the three Khans stiff competition and is considered a superstar in his own right. But each actor feels the need to experiment again and again. There came a stage in his career where he chose to work with a different group of directors rather than those with whom he felt comfortable pushing the envelope. On the occasion of his birthday, we offer a list of six of those films that will allow you to get to know a different side of Ajay Devgn.

Zakhm (1998)

Led by Mahesh Bhatt, Zakhm wore shadows of Mahesh's life. The film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Ajay plays a music director whose mother (Pooja Bhatt) was Muslim but decided to live as a Hindu after marrying a Hindu man. He learns his secret as a child but respects her wishes. Years later, fundamentalists burn her in a riot and succumb to her wounds. Ironically, her youngest son (Akshay Anand) is a fundamentalist and is against community harmony. When he discovers the truth about his mother, he decides to support his brother and fulfill his mother's wish to be buried with Muslim rites. It was a heartwarming film depicting real-life concerns. Done in the context of the Mumbai bombings, he asked some pertinent questions and preached peace and goodwill. Ajay gave a moderate performance as the older brother who has to make his volatile brother see the light of day.

Thakshak (1999)

The film has been touted as Govind Nihalani's attempt to unite art with the market. The film's title alluded to the story about King Takshak of the Mahabharata. Turning away from his usual suspects like Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, Niahalani decided to work with Ajay Devgn and Rahul Bose. They both play second-generation dons Ishaan and Sunny, who are part of the construction mafia. While Devgn is restricted, Bose is a power hungry guy with a violent streak. After a girl (Tabu) enters his life, Ishaan begins to question his choices. Silent anger wraps around his heart. He begins to see the corruption that has been introduced in all corners of society. He realizes that he is part of the problem and wants to leave the family business. However, this epiphany leads to more violence as Sunny begins to lose him in a big way and the only way to stop him is to kill him. While the film did not perform well commercially, Ajay's performance as a repentant criminal received much praise.

Dil Kya Kare (1999)

Prakash Jha directed this morally ambiguous romance starring Ajay, Kajol, and Mahima Chaudhary. Ajay saves Kajol from being bothered while they both ride a train and then end up having an overnight adventure. She becomes pregnant and has to leave the child for adoption due to social norms. Years later, he reappears in Ajay's life when he learns that Ajay and his wife have casually adopted their daughter. She longs to be with the boy and becomes the girl's babysitter. All hell breaks loose when Mahima Chaudhary, who plays the wife, finds out about the matter. Kajol wants to get her daughter back and many melodramatic moments later she decides to leave the family alone. The film ends with Ajay waving to him quietly at the train station. The film was unclear what stance it wanted to adopt. He liked both women. Ajay played a man caught between his past and present and wanting to do good for both of them. He gave his best despite the history of ups and downs.

Gangaajal (2003)

Her second outing with Prakash Jha was a much better movie. Ajay plays an idealistic police officer that Amit Kumar posted in the Bihar district of West Champaran. He realizes that the system is rotten to the core at every step and does everything possible to reform the police force under his command. While men admire his honesty and integrity, they laugh at his naivete behind his back. There is a strong link between the police and the mafia in the area, and Amit warns his men to desist from associating with criminals. Angered by the constant pressure exerted on them by corrupt politicians, a section of officers belonging to Amit's command pours battery acid into the eyes of some thugs. This vigilante act of justice is soon imitated across the state by other police officers as they unleash years of repression. While the crime rate declines when criminals go into hiding, Amit cautions that such practices will lead to a state of lawlessness, but despite his best intentions, the tragedy unfolds.

Raincoat (2004)

An adaptation of O. Henry's The Gift of the Magicians (1906), this film was directed by acclaimed Bengali director Rituparno Ghosh and starring Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Filmed primarily in a one-room setup, the film is about a casual reunion of ex-lovers who pretend to be more prosperous than they really are to make themselves happy. Basically it's a set of conversations between two people interspersed with a series of flashbacks and it ends in a bittersweet way as they both try to do good for each other. It was unlike any other movie that Ajay and Aishwarya had done so far. They had looked good together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and carried on their chemistry. Ajay proved that he doesn't need a loaded weapon or setup to show histrionics. Which you can also emulate in a simple, dialogue-oriented movie.

Omkara (2006)

At the beginning of his career, if someone had told Ajay that 15 years later he would be acting in a Shakespearean adaptation, he would have laughed as a joke. A Vishal Bhardwaj was needed to visualize him as Othello. Set in the badlands of northern India, the film portrays the tragic story of Iago / Langda Tyagi's betrayal (Saif Ali Khan). Tyagi feels that his friend has ignored and belittled him because of his disability and wants revenge. He plans to bring it down by sowing seeds of discontent. Omi / Othello begins to suspect his wife Dolly / Desdemona (Kareena Kapoor Khan) of infidelity and in an attack of anger kills her. Tyagi, the author of all this, is also killed by his own wife while Omi commits suicide in remorse. Only Keshu / Cassius (Vivek Oberoi) remains alive at the end, looking at everything with grief extinguished. Ajay brought to light both Othello's cruelty and vulnerability through his powerful acting and made viewers support his character. One can see the pain and agony widely reflected in his eyes during the tragic climax. He also perfected the use of the Khariboli dialect to bring a level of authenticity to his character.