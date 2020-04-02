Fifth death in Denton, 23 new cases reported – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County health officials announced the fifth COVID-19-related death there, a man in his 70s from Carrollton.

"By reporting the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in their thoughts and prayers," said the Denton County Judge. Andy Eads. "The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. Since the community is endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to make sure we don't contribute to the problem. ”

The Denton County Department of Public Health said there were 23 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 254 confirmed cases.

Two new DSSLC staff members, who tested positive and live in Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. A total of 25 DSSLC employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including 20 employees residing in Denton County and 5 employees residing outside Denton County.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure.

However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death.

