Fifth Dallas police officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A fifth Dallas police officer tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Thursday.

Police said the officer worked at the Southeast Patrol and that his last day there was Saturday, March 28.

Police said they learned of his positive test Wednesday at Parkland Hospital. It is not known if she showed symptoms.

The department is investigating whether the other Southeast Patrol officers should be quarantined or not.

The Dallas first officer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19.

The department has continued to encourage residents to use their online complaint form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.